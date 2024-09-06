Walz praises the pro-Hamas progressives as ‘speaking out for all the right reasons’

Can we just start calling him Tim the Terrorist? What about Terrorist Timmy?

A group of sub-human monsters plots a massacre, invades a sovereign nation and goes after soft target civilians, like young people at a music festival and families at home on a Saturday morning, slaughters fathers shielding their sons, rapes and beheads mothers in front of their children, then takes hundreds of others hostage and retreats back into their sewers before anyone on the other side can really muster an organized defense, and, the progressive Americans who view these sorts of military campaigns as justifiable and warranted are “speaking out for all the right reasons.”

At least, that’s how Tim Walz, the man running to be vice-president, sees it. Here’s what he recently said:

SICKENING: Tampon Tim Walz says pro-Hamas radicals "are speaking out for all the right reasons" and calls to "put the leverage" on Israel to ensure Hamas terrorists live to see another day. pic.twitter.com/WYDZiX84PL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 6, 2024

This is why he’s not allowed to talk to the press—he’s a psychopath, but as long as his lips aren’t moving, he can cruise under the radar in a camo hat, passing as a good ol’ salt of the earth kind of guy. When he opens his mouth though? His disturbed opinions and beliefs are beyond evident. Like Proverbs says of a fool that is “counted wise” when he’s quiet, so too is Tim the Terrorist “counted sane”... when he’s not blabbing about what a sick freak he is.

“The Palestinian people have every right to life and liberty”? The same “Palestinian people” who voted Hamas in to political power? The same “Palestinian people” who viewed October 7 as a righteous endeavor? Don’t forget what Reuters reported just two months after the atrocity:

Poll shows Palestinians back Oct. 7 attack on Israel, support for Hamas rises Almost three in four Palestinians believe the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel was correct, and the ensuing Gaza war has lifted support for the Islamist group both there and in the West Bank, a survey from a respected Palestinian polling institute found. … Seventy-two percent of respondents said they believed the Hamas decision to launch the cross-border rampage in southern Israel was ‘correct’ given its outcome so far, while 22% said it was ‘incorrect’. The remainder were undecided or gave no answer.

Read that again: This is from a respected Palestinian polling institute. You know what else the surveyors found? In the aftermath of October 7, support for Hamas shot up in Gaza, and “more than tripled” in the West Bank.

Does Tim the Terrorist hold the same attitude about the Israelis? Did all those tortured and murdered on October 7 have a right to life and liberty? I hear crickets.

Apparently, 22% of the “Palestinian people” are being robbed of their right to life and liberty, and do need to be liberated… from Hamas, and the other 78% of their society (if someone were “unsure” about whether the slaughter of civilians is “correct” or “incorrect” then he’s just as bad as the “correct” camp). Ergo, eliminate Hamas and anyone who views Islamic terrorism as an acceptable form of political protest.

This is in all in the same vein of Hamas terrorists being labeled as “freedom fighters” — if Israel would just concede to a two-state situation and give these people their freedom, there would be no need for “freedom fighters” doing what must be done! Right, Terrorist Timmy? (Nevermind that Hamas doesn’t want a two-state situation, and there was a ceasefire in place before Hamas violated it….)

Yeah, they’re “freedom fighters” all right, just like Che Guevara and Herman Marks, and every other demented murderer who pretends to be fighting the good fight.

I think the Walz problem would solve itself if he were to visit Gaza without his security detail and try selling tampons to little boys….

Image generated by AI.