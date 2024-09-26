Be prepared for these October and November surprises

I’m not saying these are likely, I’m saying be prepared for them. Perhaps highlighting them now will act as a deterrent.

Shocking revelations allegedly from the Trump campaign’s hacked emails. Have you been reading about hacked emails from the Trump campaign? According to 51, er, 17, er, 3 intelligence agencies in joint statements, it is the work of “Iranian malicious cyber actors.” The Iranians deny it. Given recent intelligence community malfeasance, I’m more inclined to believe the Iranians. The IC is currently softening up the public with real emails, but close to the election they’ll disclose or leak more “hacked” emails in which Trump and his aides allegedly said outrageous and offensive things, with not enough time before the election for Trump to rebut the charges or their effect.

A fake assassination attempt on Kamala. (Hat tip to the Instapundit.) I didn’t bother to list a real assassination attempt on Trump, which at this point wouldn’t be a surprise.

A fake assassination attempt on a Democrat governor. Whitmer kidnapping plot redux.

An Antifa-style fake right riot. Maybe burn down an abortion clinic, or an anti-Hamas/Hezbollah or anti-antisemitism riot (complete with fake Orthodox Jews). Yes, conservative media can debunk this in hours, but low-information voters on the fence who rely exclusively on the MSM won’t see it until after the election.

A fake rape claim made against J.D. Vance. At this point no one will believe it on Trump.

Joe Biden suddenly dies before the election. Kamala gets to take the oath and be in charge, making her appear presidential. Ben Shapiro claims Kamala doesn’t want to be president right now so as to avoid any blame for what the administration she is a part of has wrought, but she won’t mind if it’s just for a few weeks and it helps her get elected.

Biden secretly pardons Hunter and all other complicit family members before the election. As protection in case of the preceding. Even if the pardon does not apply to state crimes such as state tax evasion on grift income, prosecutors in those states (California, New Jersey) will not be inclined to prosecute.

If Trump wins, Biden pardons essentially the entire federal government. This would include DoJ/FBI officials due to their lawfare and targeting of conservatives, IC officials cooking up dirty plots against Trump, officials who refused to enforce border security laws, U.S. Secret Service personnel, officials of various agencies who have hawked unconstitutional DEI initiatives, all the COVID players, etc. So much for Trump going after them all. I’ll leave it to your imagination what deal Biden is offered.

W.A. Eliot is a pseudonym.

