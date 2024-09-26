« Be prepared for these October and November surprises
September 26, 2024

Kamala delivers another load of evasive gibberish to fawning MSNBC interviewer

By Monica Showalter

Kamala Harris doesn't have any idea what she's doing, let alone any idea about what she'll do if she gets into the Oval Office.

That was obvious enough from her second interview with Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC, apparently the only interviewer she trusts won't make her look stupid, and still she looked stupid. No matter, though, Ruhle tried to spin for her afterward.

Among other things, Harris repeated herself, like someone who doesn't know what to say, or who's used to not being listened to:

She completely blew it on economics, babbling about price-gouging and ignoring a specific question about price controls:

She spewed more rubbish about financing the multi-trillion dollar national debt through taxing the rich, as if they even have enough money for her kind of spending plans, never mind if they flee the country, taking their investment cash with them. She ignored that part of Ruhle's question:

She had nothing to say about the problems of falling wages and rising prices which voters care about:

Cripes, who has time for this?

She also ignored a question about the border, saying she would pass a long-dead Senate bill that would institutionalize illegal border crossing such as it is, and would give amnesty to illegals:

She was like a job hunter at an interview who didn't know anything about the job she was applying to:

Even the New York Times noticed the question-dodging:

Joel Pollak at Breitbart News gave a comprehensive overview describing the extent of the problem:

Vice President Kamala Harris gave her first solo interview Wednesday on cable news as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, and failed to answer questions even in a friendly interview by MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

MSNBC's host asked better questions than she did last week, but after getting the ridiculous answers to them from Harris, tried to excuse it and explain it away:

It was wretched. The more voters see of this, the more they've got to ask themselves if this person has any idea of what she's doing or what she plans. The less she says, the better it is from Kamala's perspective. But with President Trump refusing her a second debate, we are likely to see more of this, which ought to chase voters away in droves.

Image: Twitter screen shot

