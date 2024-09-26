Kamala delivers another load of evasive gibberish to fawning MSNBC interviewer

Kamala Harris doesn't have any idea what she's doing, let alone any idea about what she'll do if she gets into the Oval Office.

That was obvious enough from her second interview with Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC, apparently the only interviewer she trusts won't make her look stupid, and still she looked stupid. No matter, though, Ruhle tried to spin for her afterward.

Among other things, Harris repeated herself, like someone who doesn't know what to say, or who's used to not being listened to:

NEW: Vice President Kamala Harris says "holistic" three times in a 15-second period.



The VP proudly showed off the word during an interview with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle.



"Looking holistically at the connection between that and housing and looking holistically at the…

She completely blew it on economics, babbling about price-gouging and ignoring a specific question about price controls:

Watch this clip in its entirety.



MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle is a good 30 IQ points higher than presidential candidate Kamala Harris.



This should scare the sh*t out of you.

She spewed more rubbish about financing the multi-trillion dollar national debt through taxing the rich, as if they even have enough money for her kind of spending plans, never mind if they flee the country, taking their investment cash with them. She ignored that part of Ruhle's question:

What score 1-5 would Kamala Harris get on an AP economics exam? I don't think she understands basic economics. 2? Best case:

She had nothing to say about the problems of falling wages and rising prices which voters care about:

Oh sure!#Kamala's Record

Wages went Down⬇️ 😞

While the cost of Necessities Skyrocketed! ⬆️🚀 pic.twitter.com/TIelp0CiBG — ⚓ Truth Will Prevail . . . Magna Est Veritas 🇺🇸 (@barbiebrox) September 25, 2024

Cripes, who has time for this?

Stephanie Ruhle: "There are lots of Americans who don't see themselves in your plans... What do you say to them?"



Kamala: "Well if you are... hard working... if you... have... uh... the dreams and the ambitions and the aspirations of what I believe you do, you're in my plan."

She also ignored a question about the border, saying she would pass a long-dead Senate bill that would institutionalize illegal border crossing such as it is, and would give amnesty to illegals:

Here is the entire exchange on the border from the MSNBC Kamala Harris interview. Ruhle asked a reasonable question (the only one on the topic). Harris's answer was 1) pass the bill that didn't pass, and 2) make illegal border crossers US citizens.

She was like a job hunter at an interview who didn't know anything about the job she was applying to:

I've done many interviews for hiring people and she gives the impression of someone who has never had an actual job before and didn't do research on what job was being advertised. — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) September 26, 2024

Even the New York Times noticed the question-dodging:

The NYT, who loves to normalize Trump, is complaining about the Kamala Harris MSNBC interview, claiming she dodged questions. (Here's the transcript showing the answers.) They say she gives no answer to funding and the next sentence they post is her answer the question. WOW. pic.twitter.com/GHwFjYCdtS — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 26, 2024

Joel Pollak at Breitbart News gave a comprehensive overview describing the extent of the problem:

Vice President Kamala Harris gave her first solo interview Wednesday on cable news as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, and failed to answer questions even in a friendly interview by MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

MSNBC's host asked better questions than she did last week, but after getting the ridiculous answers to them from Harris, tried to excuse it and explain it away:

WHAT A JOKE!!!



MSNBC acknowledged that Kamala was unprepared for previously taped interview



“She doesn’t answer the question.”

pic.twitter.com/QS4Jb5tQ48 — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) September 25, 2024

It was wretched. The more voters see of this, the more they've got to ask themselves if this person has any idea of what she's doing or what she plans. The less she says, the better it is from Kamala's perspective. But with President Trump refusing her a second debate, we are likely to see more of this, which ought to chase voters away in droves.

