The DNC’s Chicago look gives us a very clear choice

The DNC convention (to which I didn’t tune in but saw enough of anyway, mostly to gag) was the most accurate indicator yet of a future America—in nearly three very dark decades, the trend has been once-broken, by the shining reprieve of Trump’s grand, but very embattled, first presidency. With progressive Democrats, a more horrible, negative, and essential reversal of all of America’s eminent history of liberty and justice, for all looms. This is our clear choice.

The now hugely rich Barack and Michelle, making their also predictable complaints at the convention, take a lot of credit for bringing their hideous, spoiled rotten, lying, and greedy claims of “racism” to bear on the American people. Raking up pretty much describes the monetized trajectory of most modern, top politicians; Trump, by contrast, makes his own money. Hence, a good deal of the envy and spite.

(Among others, Romney can take a lot of credit, with John McCain, for effectively standing down as Barack grabbed two terms. The Democrat establishment and its RINO collaborators—we suspect that most of them have been personally, secretly rewarded—have close to ruined us all, and impoverished the majority of us already.)

Kamala Harris closed this tasteless, incompetently scripted display, with her eyes clearly and personally on globalist handouts to come. America’s moral rot, celebrated by the MSM and the Dems this week, is close to complete—if they have their way.

As predicted last week, the Democrat establishment, looking ghoulish, all checked-in to bloody Chicago to speak—lied through their teeth. They are old, do not one of them worry about meeting their Maker? Is one of them remotely loyal to the Christianity they mock in their timely church appearances?

They “love” Biden, they chant it out, an old, self-destructed man they have just railroaded, and in a gutless way. They “love” America, a country they have consistently wrecked, its people scorned and brutalized, and plan to continue to wreck—on behalf of criminals and terrorists.

If any one of us Americans is naïve enough to think, seeing what we now see, that all this isn’t about the destruction of the Republic, each needs to think again.

If any of the sanctimonious RINOs, and the Republican Congress at large—which should justly impeach Joe Biden before January, to save whatever honor they can still claim—think that they are left off the hook for what they have allowed the Democrats to bully them into over Obama’s three administrations, and indeed (from the bureaucracy) during the administration of Trump, their own elected leader, they need think again.

Our real intellectual and moral leaders, many among the “common man,” have been warning us about this moment for a very long time. And here we are. One of the two major political parties, the Democrats, handed out tickets for abortion and vasectomies at the site of a national presidential “nominating” convention, doling out the deaths of future generations, our children and grandchildren, like candy; it is a picture no one in the far-more-civilized, at present, third world, can even contemplate as reality.

“Progressivism.” Democrats don’t care about America. All that “save democracy” twaddle is, in truth, the tip of a fascist iceberg. This is what the globalists want—fewer people to get in their way and take their riches.

We have a short time to come back from here. We need to make the best use of it as possible. GET OUT THE VOTE.

Image: Public domain.