I vote for what Clinton calls 'Chaos'

Listening to Bill Clinton’s speech at the DNC convention reminds me that he is older, but not wiser. I wonder if he can define what the word ‘is’ means yet.

Clinton, along with the Obamas, wants to see his party, the so-called Democrat Party, retain power after the upcoming November election. He and his old buddy James Carville see how bad the economy is. He sees the flood of illegals coming across our southwestern border. He knows that most of the country believes we are headed in the wrong direction. He has witnessed the unrelenting sewer wash Pelosi, Biden, Obama, and Hillary have sprayed at Donald Trump since 2015. He won’t admit it, but he stands in awe of Trump’s ability to withstand their attacks. Clinton spoke for thirty minutes, yet there was a lot that Bill ‘I Got Rich in Politics’ Clinton did not say last night.

He did manage to accuse former President Trump of creating chaos with his MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN campaign. It must stick in Bill’s craw that MAGA is a repudiation of much of his own legacy as president. Hearing Trump call the NAFTA treaty stupid again and again must echo in his skull.

So, Bill came out swinging and called Trump a maker of chaos. Chaos means complete disorder and confusion. Many of us look at the Obama/Biden years and the Biden/Harris years as times of confusion caused by “leading from behind” leadership. For us Biden’s exit from Afghanistan is the very picture of chaos.

Many of us long for the Trump/Pence years when Americans could afford to buy groceries, fill up their cars, and take vacations.

I side with former President Trump. If draining the swamp means chaos, I will vote for chaos.

If expecting public schools to teach and encourage patriotism is chaos, I will vote for chaos.

If going after Biden and any other politicians who make deals with the devil (China) is chaos, I will vote for chaos.

If calling for honest one-day elections using paper ballots is chaos, I will vote for chaos.

If recapturing the idea of public service, not grifting, is chaos, I will vote for chaos.

If affirming free speech and disavowing disinformation or hate speech creates chaos, I will vote for chaos.

If bringing manufacturing and industry back to America creates chaos, I will vote for chaos.

If tapping the energy resources that God has given us creates chaos, I vote for chaos.

If leading the world in demanding restitution from China for the Wuhan Flu creates chaos, I vote for chaos.

If agreeing with Trump that the Green Movement is a scam creates chaos, I vote for chaos.

What Slick Willie calls chaos, I call common sense.

Ned Cosby, a frequent contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired Englishhigh school teacher. His novel Outcry is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written Recollections From My Faher's House, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.

Image: AT via Magic Studio