A Seattle museum’s Israel-hating staffers force the removal of an exhibit on antisemitism

Seattle used to be a nice place. Now, not so much. The city itself is still a lovely collection of buildings located on the beautiful Pacific, but the denizens are so leftist that they’ve abandoned human decency. Certainly, that’s the case for the employees at the Wing Luke Museum, which forced a Jewish group to withdraw an exhibit on antisemitism that the museum had allowed it to mount there. The problem, of course, was that the exhibit dared to paint Jews, not so-called “Palestinians,” as victims.

The Wing Luke Museum is dedicated to the history of Americans with roots in the Asian Pacific. However, as is true for all museums, it will host special exhibits that tie, even tangentially, into the museum’s core mission. According to the JTA, in the case of the Wing Luke Museum,

The Jewish Historical Society had spent 18 months crafting the exhibit alongside the Black Heritage Society and Seattle’s Wing Luke Museum. Modeled after a World War II-era American Jewish Committee anti-hate campaign, the exhibit first opened at the Wing Luke in late May and included descriptions of how all three ethnic communities have experienced hate over the years.

The Jews—most or all of whom I assume are Democrats given the Seattle locale (see below)—naively believed that they had a bond with other groups that have been victimized over the years. They were probably even gracious enough not to point out that, unlike anti-black and anti-Asian victimization in the West, or anywhere for that matter, Jewish persecution spans millennia, empires, and continents.

Image: Appropriately edited online flyer.

What leftist Jews cannot seem to wrap their head around is that their persecution over the last century comes from the left. Marx built antisemitism into his theories. In every country that embraced socialism, the governments grafted Marx’s antisemitism onto whatever antisemitism already existed, leading to pogroms, the Holocaust, and the USSR’s relentless Jewish persecution and support for Israel’s enemies.

Nor can leftist Jews grasp that, just as Hitler loved Islam, so do leftists—and for the same reason. They like its muscularity, and they love its hatred for Christians and Jews. Marxists hate the Biblical faiths because they speak of a Supreme Being and a morality more powerful than either the government or each individual’s “self-actualization.” Muslims, meanwhile, Muslims hate the Biblical faiths because they know that Allah and Islam are poor photocopies. The differing roots of their hatred don’t matter. What matters is that the enemy of my enemy is my friend and all that.

Lacking these insights, leftist Jews are perpetually shocked when their fellow leftists turn on them—and that’s exactly what happened at the Wing Luke Museum when museum staffers, inflamed by Hamas’s suffering after it raped, tortured, and slaughtered over 1,200 Israeli civilians (including children and babies), demanded in May, complete with the slightly edited image, above, that the exhibition on antisemitism be removed:

A collective of Wing Luke Museum workers participated in a walkout on Wednesday, May 22, and have been withholding labor in protest of Zionist language in the new exhibit “Confronting Hate Together”. We love the Wing Luke Museum and are consistently honored to steward the stories of our community members, many of whom have experienced the destructive harm of white supremacy, genocide, and violence that parallels the experience of Palestinians today. Our solidarity with Palestine should be reflected in our AA/NHPI institutions. It sets a dangerous precedent of platforming colonial, white supremacist perspectives and goes against the Museum’s mission as a community-based museum advancing racial and social equity. We invite you to send an email to the Wing Luke Museum’s Executive Leadership to show your support for our cause, to emphasize the significant negative impact that platforming Zionist ideology has on our communities, and the Wing Luke Museum’s credibility as a museum representing marginalized communities.

What ties that Marxist gibberish together is deep and abiding antisemitism. For these feral people, (1) Jews are colonizers, even though they are Israel’s indigenous people going back almost four thousand years, while Muslim ties to the land are barely out of diapers; (2) Jews are white supremacists, even though they are the ultimate “other” who’s been hated and persecuted by the whites whom leftists hate so much; and (3) Jews shamefully dare to point out that they are the victims of the biggest single genocide in world history, a moral high ground leftists claim they’ve lost because Israel is fighting a careful defensive war against an enemy that is open about its genocidal desires.

The Jewish groups behind the boycott tried to work with these truly worthless, vicious, genocidal, antisemitic, amoral, Marxist losers, which was a mistake. They should have gone on the attack, but leftist Jews react as all Stockholm Syndrome victims do by embracing their persecutors’ alleged victimhood. Now, having failed to placate those who wish them dead, the Jews are retreating (or the museum is forcing them to retreat). Again, from the JTA report:

Months later, the Jewish groups are still planning to mount a version of the exhibit, called “Confronting Hate Together.” But they will do so without their original partners, the Black Heritage Society of Washington State and a museum dedicated to Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander heritage. Instead, the Jewish groups say the exhibit will be housed in a Jewish space. The groups cited “circumstances out of our control” and said that the experience had left local Jews feeling isolated at a time of great need. “Immense harm has been caused to the Jewish community by not being able to show the exhibit,” the Washington State Jewish Historical Society and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Seattle said in a joint statement. “Antisemitism today is at its highest levels in over 40 years, and more allyship is needed to help meet the moment.”

(That word “allyship” in the last sentence tells you why I say these Seattle Jews are leftists. Only leftists use that word.)

My friend Robin M. Itzler repeatedly says that Democrat Jews are building the cattle cars that will take them to the gas chambers. She’s right.

Whether it’s Chuck Schumer embracing the Squad while crying crocodile tears about antisemitism, Doug Emhoff pretending to know a damn thing about his Jewish religion and culture, or the various “Jewish” groups that seek Israel’s destruction, no one hates Jews with the passion of a Jew who hates the Torah (the first five books of the Bible, including the Ten Commandments, that serve as the moral basis of Western culture and values).