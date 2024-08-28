So Kamala Harris now wants to build a border wall ...

After letting 10 million illegal migrants into the country as its border czar, Kamala Harris would like to build a border wall.

According to Axios:

If she's elected president, Kamala Harris pledges to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on the wall along the southern border — a project she once opposed and called "un-American" during the Trump administration.

Axios explained how it would come about:

In her speech to the Democratic National Convention last week, Harris said she would sign the recent bipartisan border security bill ... That bill, negotiated by senators such as James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), requires hundreds of millions of dollars of unspent funds to be used to continue building a wall on the border.

"It requires the Trump border wall," Lankford told Axios. "It is in the bill itself that it sets the standards that were set during the Trump administration: Here's where it will be built. Here's how it has to be built, the height, the type, everything during the Trump construction."

Harris' campaign says the border deal is a whole lot more than continuation of wall funding — and a tiny fraction of what Trump has proposed.

Horse, meet barn door.

What's disgusting here is the number of times she loudly decried a border wall when President Trump proposed one.

Kamala Harris on the border wall over the years:



2017: "Asking taxpayers to pay for a border wall is a terrible idea."



2018: "Funding Trump’s unrealistic border wall would be a gross misuse of taxpayer money."



2019: "Trump's border wall is stupid."



2020: "As I said, Trump's… pic.twitter.com/RxWrRZ1MRh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2024

Terrible ... unrealistic ... gross misuse of taxpayer money ... stupid ... won't make us any safer ...

Until of course, it would.

Which is where we are now. She was against a border wall until she was for it, going the full John Kerry on us, and we all know how well that worked out for him.

Is she saying it's only good if she builds the wall, because Trump might give it cooties? Or is she actually kind of lying?

The latter alternative is a distinct possibility, as Axios notes that she only wants to spend $650 million on it, while President Trump asked for $18 billion in 2018. Trump is a guy who constructs skyskrapers and other gargantuan projects. You can bet he did a careful calculation as to what would be needed to get a credible wall up at the Southern border. Kamala wants less than 1/18 of that amount, for the 738-mile wall.

Wikipedia has the data: Trump constructed 455 miles of barriers, including 49 miles that had no barriers at all, so that leaves Kamala with 255 miles to get done.

Trump did so at a cost of $20 million per mile, which was undoubtedly efficient in the private-sector style. To finish it on Trump's cost calculation would require $5,660,000.000.

Kamala's $650 million proposal, unless she's really, really, really thifty with government money, would construct 11.48% of that wall, for a grand total of 84.72 miles. If she's not thrifty and efficient, and she never has been, and given the Harris-Biden record on electric car charging stations, that cash will construct a lot less than 84.72 miles of wall.

She's not serious. She just knows that the polls say the wall is what the public wants for its own health and safety and merely saying it will be enough to get elected.

If she had really wanted to construct that 84 miles of wall, which she doesn't, she could do it right now, taking the cash out of the defense surplus as Trump did, and construct those 84 miles of wall.

After all, she's the vice president, as well as border czar with supposedly a keen interest in protecting America from foreign criminals. She could have done this yesterday.

But that's not her record, is it? Chalk this up as one of her emptier Potemkin promises.

Fact is, she's lying.

The vaunted border czar just plagiarizing again from Trump because she knows which way the momentum in this election is headed. One can only hope that voters will see right through it.

Image: Twitter screen shot