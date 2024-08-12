Harris critical of Biden-Harris border policy

It's been a weird year and it got weirder yesterday. VP Kamala Harris spoke of the border and how she was going to fight gangs and fentanyl. Let's check it out:

“After officially securing the Democratic nominee despite not winning a single primary vote, Harris has doubled down on her immigration plans. However, critics accuse Harris of “unburdening” herself from the responsibility of securing the U.S.-Mexico border. House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN), wrote an op-ed criticizing Harris for failing to resolve the self-inflicted crisis on the nation’s borders.

“Failed to resolve” is about right. I would add that VP Harris didn't just fail but she did not try. Her unwillingness to get together with Governor Greg Abbott of Texas and look for solutions was unforgivable.

Of course, she is running for president now and must be getting some polling data that the border and immigration chaos is on voters' minds. Therefore, she is trying to fool us with tough talk about the problem that she was chosen to work on.

Will the voters buy the new Kamala talk? I don't think so, but then again there lots of people out there who just want to vote against Trump.

