Media lapdogs argue Trump’s tax proposals ‘could’ make things worse, suggesting that Kamala is the safer bet

It seems that every day members of the media spew attacks on President Trump’s policies, and either deliver absolute silence on Kamala’s vision, or flaunt their pure ignorance on what Kamala’s America would look like. Look at this article from The New York Times via Yahoo News:

Trump’s Tax Plan Could Add to Debt Burden. Harris’ Plan Tracks Biden’s. Former President Donald Trump keeps adding new tax cuts to his list of campaign promises, and their projected costs keep piling up. Independent analyses suggest Trump’s plans could add close to $4 trillion over the next decade to America’s already fast-growing national debt, even after factoring in additional revenues from new taxes he wants to impose on imports. It is impossible to make a similarly precise estimate for Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s Democratic opponent this fall. She has not laid out any tax or spending plans, or other economic policy proposals, with enough detail to estimate whether they would add to deficits or reduce them.

Tax rate cuts under Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Trump produced better economic growth and higher revenues for the government, yet the public is still intentionally fed the lie by the media that the tax rate cuts cost the government trillions and increased the deficit. Trump also wants to reduce the size of government, which would obviously reduce the deficit as it scaled back spending.

Allowing businesses and individuals to keep more of their money to invest, save, and spend is clearly more beneficial to the economy than the government growing and always wanting more for themselves; this is a major difference between conservatism and progressivism.

There is one sentence in this piece that shows how brain dead the author must be:

She [Kamala] has not laid out any tax or spending plans, or other economic policy proposals, with enough detail to estimate whether they would add to deficits or reduce them.

We are running an over two-trillion deficit under Biden-Harris in a supposedly good economy—that’s not sustainable. Kamala supports spending trillions to enact policies that she pretends will control the climate and save the planet. She supports destroying energy companies that produce reasonably priced energy, and she supports destroying private health care companies. She supports mass amnesty, and all sorts of government benefits for over ten million illegals. She supports upping subsidies for nearly everything. She supports paying off student loans at the expense of third party taxpayers, and she supports raising tax rates to levels which will chase businesses overseas and reduce jobs.

How could anyone with a brain make a statement that suggests we have no idea whether her policies would increase the deficit?

Trump is falsely called Hitler, a dictator, deplorable, irredeemable, racist, sexist, homophobe, transphobe, xenophobe, and every other slur in the book, but the media and other Democrats get aggravated when Trump calls Kamala dumb, or a DEI hire. It is just so “mean.”

When you think of Biden, Harris, most of the media, other Democrats, and Walz, is it smart, dumb, or just flat out dishonest to:

Continually lie and say that Trump’s tax rate cuts cost the government trillions when they know that revenues increased substantially?

Blame Trump and Republicans for the border chaos after Biden inherited a border that was reasonably secure and issued executive orders to open it up?

Continually lie and say that January 6th was an insurrection, even when the FBI said it wasn’t?

Continually lie about what Trump said in Charlottesville to gin up racial hate and division before eventually conceding that the narrative was untrue the whole time?

Continually lie and say that Trump called military members suckers and losers?

Act like Anthony Fauci based the government’s dictatorial edicts on science when in fact they were based on the direction from the Chinese Communist Party?

Continually lie and state that Obamacare has made healthcare more affordable when it has actually made prices and premiums skyrocket?

Continually lie that the science is settled regarding humans and our use of natural resources despite knowing there was a global cooling period from 1940–1975?

Continually pretend that electric cars and school buses will change the temperature and the climate?

Continually act like they inherited a disastrous economy when they inherited a rapidly growing economy with low inflation?

Continually lie and claim that progressive policies didn’t cause high inflation?

Continually pretend that abortion was a “constitutional right” when its legalization was only a court ruling?

Continually pretend to care about women while forcing them to compete with and share their locker rooms with men and boys?

Continually pretend to care about poor and minority children while blocking them from going to better schools?

Continually state that requiring a photo ID to vote is racist, while never saying anything about the government requiring IDs to do so many other things? Check this out:

ID for Thee, Not for Me: Harris Campaign Requires ID to Enter Rally in AZ, but Not to Vote

How dumb is it to pick a running mate that says socialism is just “neighborliness”? Is it “neighborly” for the government to tyrannically control so many aspects of our lives and continually confiscate more money and power for itself and its interests?

Any person who believes it is an appropriate use of tax money to put tampons in boys bathrooms is weird, and he and Harris are not qualified to run an outhouse, let alone the entire U.S. government.

Any person who pretended that Biden was “sharp as a tack” until the debate should not be in charge of anything. They are just liars. How dumb does someone have to be to believe that Biden had no involvement or benefit from the Biden family kickbacks business?

Democrat-level dumb I guess!

Image: Public domain.