Harris-Biden administration official wants to 'queer' our nuclear arsenal

In early 2024, the Harris-Biden administration appointed Sneha Nair to be a special assistant at the National Nuclear Security Administration. Nair has used that position to help “eradicate white supremacy.” Moreover, she believes in “queering nuclear weapons,” and that this would somehow help protect nuclear energy facilities in the United States.

In 2023, Nair wrote: “Finally, queer theory informs the struggle for nuclear justice and disarmament.”

Alrighty then. What is it with this administration and its nuclear officials? (Remember, Sam Brinton, the former Biden-Harris administration deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste distribution, is a cross-dresser who was arrested for allegedly stealing a woman’s suitcase from a Minneapolis airport, and several other airports?)

“Queering” nuclear weapons? We need to “queer” our nuclear arsenal?

A small, yet militant, faction of homosexuals would like to queer everything. Pets, automobiles, groceries, whatever. They have even attempted to queer the Bible … and God himself. Sane people, by contrast, do not attempt to make, say, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) bisexual. Nor do they attempt to make our border fences, if we had any, transgender. Heterosexuals don’t try to “straight” non-living and inanimate objects. This is not tolerant. This is not inclusive. This is way beyond ”weird.” It is batsh*t crazy. And it is singularly disturbing that a significant number of Americans are willing to go along with the insanity.

In 3 John 1:4, God says, “I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth.”

The truth can’t be “queered.”

But it can be trampled on, molested, and denied.

Image: Sam Brinton, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0