Girl to be fined for defending herself against would-be rapist? Welcome to Europe!

In the Danish city of Sønderborg, which skirts the border of Denmark and Germany, a seventeen-year-old girl was walking near the local migrant center when she was grabbed and thrown to the ground by a man who then attempted to undress her.

Fortunately, the young girl was able to fend him off by pepper-spraying him. Her attacker ran off and remains at large. But the important thing was that she avoided being raped, right? Hallelujah!

Well, maybe not in Denmark. Or Germany. Police spokesman Knud Kirsten noted that, in Denmark: “It is illegal to possess and use pepper spray, so she will likely to be charged for that.”

A 17-year-old girl will be fined 500 krone for refusing to be raped?

That is beyond unfair, well past unjust.

“Repulsive” doesn’t begin to properly describe this. Neither “disturbing,” “sick,” nor “immoral” come close to sufficing. This is insane and satanic. But, tragically, ever more common in the fast-fading West, where “fundamental transformation” means societal suicide by abject surrender to the worst aspects of “diversity and inclusion.”

Care to riot, vandalize statues and other cultural icons, and burn down parts of major Western cities? Rape — or gang rape — our young girls? Go right ahead, your bail will be waived and your incarceration brief. Inclined to speak out against such things? You will be dealt with quickly and severely … you “far-right” monster.

In a sane world, the West would regain its confidence and mojo. And its cojones.

And cut off the cojones of those who would rape young girls.

Image: dguendel, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0 Deed