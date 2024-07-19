Zelensky wonders if Trump ‘knows what’s going on’ in Ukraine

A little over a year ago, on June 3, 2023, The Wall Street Journal published an interview with Volodymyr Zelensky in which the Ukrainian president acknowledged he was “afraid” of what another Trump administration would mean for the current round of Russo-Ukrainian conflict.

Now, we learn that Zelensky questions whether President Trump really understands what’s going on in Ukraine; here’s the story, from Simon Kent at Breitbart News:

Zelensky Queries if Trump ‘Really Knows What’s Going on in Ukraine’ Former President Donald Trump might not understand what is going on in Ukraine, according to the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, however he said Friday he is happy to bring the Republican nominee up to speed if he returns to the White House in 2024.

I say this with the utmost confidence: Trump knows exactly what’s going on in Ukraine and Russia, which explains without question why Zelensky was “afraid” of what would happen were Trump to be reelected this November.

Would Trump scale back the multi-billion dollar grift or turn the spigot off altogether?

Would Trump broker an end to the war, despite Zelensky’s insistence that there will be “no peace” unless Russia agrees to give back all the territory it has taken, including the annexed Crimea back in 2014?

Would Trump look into potential corruption, or conduct an audit on where the hundreds of billions and dollars and weapons that we’ve already sent have actually gone? Or, anything else Zelensky doesn’t want him looking into? Let’s not forget that arms “meant” for Ukraine made their way to the black market; there has been absolutely zero accountability, whether it’s for the weaponry or the “aid.”

Point A, from CNN:

Criminals, volunteer fighters and arms traffickers in Ukraine stole some Western-provided weapons and equipment intended for Ukrainian troops last year before it was recovered, according to a Defense Department inspector general report obtained by CNN.

And from a report at Military.com:

Last year, a Russian-led organized crime group in Ukraine was able to obtain weapons shipped to the country for the war effort -- including a grenade launcher and machine gun -- with the intent of destabilizing the country. In other instances, a group of volunteer Ukrainian battalion members stole more than 60 rifles and nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition, likely to sell on the black market, and Ukrainian criminals posing as a humanitarian aid organization illegally imported and sold bullet-resistant vests. … A Pentagon inspector general report, obtained by Military.com through a Freedom of Information Act request, shows that, in the opening months of the war in Ukraine, American military forces were unable to monitor where much of the military equipment being sent into the country was ending up -- showing a violation of U.S. law and suggesting some gear fell into the hands of Russians and criminals.

Israel reportedly echoed the concerns:

A high-ranking Israel Defense Forces (IDF) commander has told Newsweek that Israel is concerned over the risks of weapons provided by the United States and other Western nations to Ukraine ending up in the hands of Israel’s foes in the Middle East, including Iran.

(Per the 2023 Global Organized Crime Index, “Ukraine is believed to have one of the largest arms trafficking markets in Europe.”)

Point B, from Jordan Schachtel’s report at The Dossier:

Where do all of the weapons and aid end up, exactly? Nobody knows, not even the inspector general who is supposed to be America’s watchdog on this effort. … A Pentagon official, Inspector General Sean O’Donnell, is quoted as saying that Ukrainian officials do their accounting of American equipment and aid with ‘hand receipts, it’s all paper.’ O’Donnell added that he doesn’t ‘think they have much fidelity’ as to where the arms end up.

But aside from all of that, Zelensky’s inconsistency is showing; his query implies that Trump doesn’t have the aptitude or wherewithal to grasp the ostensible complexities of the conflict, yet… Zelensky has been dealing with Joe Biden, and if anyone doesn’t know what’s going on, it’s that senile, diaper-wearing cadaver in active decomposition.

Even more reason to believe Zelensky’s “concerns” aren’t actually about the understanding war efforts, but something more nefarious.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.