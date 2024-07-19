The jihad comes to Yorkshire

“When you import the Third World, you become the Third World.” And when you important Islam, which is a religion that has violence as one of its mandates...well, violence happens. That’s why in Leeds, in England’s ancient County of Yorkshire, the streets are aflame, and the police are retreating before Muslim rioters.

Here’s a little personal history to set this one up: In 1981, I realized my long-standing dream of spending my junior year abroad in England. However, my excitement was tempered by a certain sadness. My dream was about London, Oxford, Cambridge, or some other ancient British city. Those were the “real” England.

That Leeds was in Yorkshire, one of England’s most historically interesting counties (e.g., it was Richard III’s power base and Charlotte Bronte’s home), didn’t resonate with me. I didn’t want to go to some “ugly industrial town.” That just shows how stupid 20-year-olds can be.

In fact, not only did I have a fantastic year, but what I learned upon arriving in England was that Oxford, Cambridge, and London were already then very international cities, filled with tourists, foreign workers and students, and immigrants. Meanwhile, Leeds and the surrounding towns, such as Bradford, were still quintessentially British. My friends all had deep roots in the country. Everyone had some variation of a British accent, and I grew adept at identifying their region of origin. I was seeing the real England, just as I’d always dreamed.

That England is gone. Although I left slightly more than 40 years ago, I might as well have left 100 years ago. Thanks to Labour’s policy (which the Conservatives followed) of importing into England the former Empire, along with nations that weren’t even part of the one-time British Empire, the British people who have genetic and historic ties to the land are becoming a minority.

In the year from 2022 to 2023, England and Wales added over 600,000 people. In 2021, before those additions, almost 15% of the UK’s population consisted of immigrants—and they’re mostly young and enthusiastic about having children. India and Pakistan accounted for 15% of the migrants. We can guess that all the Pakistani migrants are Muslim, while we don’t know how many of the Indian ones have been. Call it “The Empire Strikes Back.”

One of the Muslim immigrants’ main settlement patterns, according to a non-Jewish Yorkshire woman I met in 2004, is to settle deliberately in Jewish neighborhoods and then to drive out Jews through covert and overt intimidation. She said that the old Jewish neighborhoods in Yorkshire’s industrial cities, such as Leeds and Bradford, as well as in cities such as the Midland’s Birmingham, were totally Muslim.

As of 2021, Islam was the second-largest religion in the UK, at 6.5% of the total population (and note that this was before the past three years of mass immigration. Also in 2021, Muslims were 15% of London’s population and 8% of Yorkshire’s population. Those percentages have surely grown.

In the most recent elections, Muslims won political offices across the UK, especially in Yorkshire. One of the first things the new Labour government has done is to re-fund UNRWA, which is Hamas.

The problem with Muslim migrants is that a substantial number aren’t just seeking a better life for their families, whether because of genuine economic opportunities or more generous welfare policies. Instead, they’re seeking to expand the Caliphate, a mandate that their faith places upon them. Wherever they go, they believe that Mohamed’s “jihad” requires them to take control.

That’s why it’s always important to pay attention to Peter Hammond’s observations about the nature of Muslim immigration. Here’s a 2010 summation that reflects Yorkshire’s growing Muslim population:

When Muslims approach 10% of the population, they tend to increase lawlessness as a means of complaint about their conditions. In Paris, we are already seeing car burnings. Any non-Muslim action offends Islam, and results in uprisings and threats, such as in Amsterdam, with opposition to Mohammed cartoons and films about Islam.

With that in mind, here’s the most recent news from the Harehill district in Leeds, an area only a few miles from the student digs where I once lived:

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has admitted it did not tackle the blazes caused by rioters in Leeds because it was too dangerous. Chaos erupted on the streets of the northern city on Thursday evening, with rioters setting a double-decker bus alight and overturning a police car in scenes that were condemned by the Home Secretary and the mayor of West Yorkshire. The riots are thought to have broken out after social services removed four children from a family in the inner-city area of Harehills at about 5pm.

This dry reporting doesn’t give a sense of what happened in Leeds. These videos, many of which come from rioters (just as the most vile and violent footage of events in Israel on October 7 was the proud product of the Hamas perpetrators), give you a sense of the violence:

Leeds tonight showed the world the consequences of mass immigration.

Leeds tonight showed the world the consequences of mass immigration.

You give them a home, you give them benefits, you give them safety and they give you hell. Ungrateful scroungers.

Two imbeciles setting fire to buses in Harehills, Leeds. They don't even cover their faces because they don't fear the law.

The UK has fallen.

There are now race riots on the streets of Leeds - and no leading politician is prepared to speak up about it (Farage and Reform UK aside).

Leaders turn a blind eye to Islamist takeovers of London.

Riots have erupted in Harehills, Leeds tonight after Social Services took children away from a Roma Gypsy family, with a police car overturned and a bus now set on fire.

Riots have erupted in Harehills, Leeds tonight after Social Services took children away from a Roma Gypsy family, with a police car overturned and a bus now set on fire.



Britain needs to stop importing people with an alien culture and value system. Enough is enough.

Migrant riots in Leeds.



Migrants riot in Whitechapel.



Migrants get a slap on wrist for robbery.



Migrant gets a slap on the wrist for attacking emergency service worker.



This just today in Britain.



Sick of it?



Join us next Saturday.



We must take our country back 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/SfPTQfCVkv — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 18, 2024

And of course, what happens in Leeds doesn’t stay in Leeds. London, which has twice the Muslim population, is getting infected:

On the same day there was migrant rioting in Leeds, England, protesters also carried out unrelated unrest in Whitechapel, a Muslim and migrant area of London.



The London rioters were attacking in solidarity with riots happening in their country of origin, Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/hsNREm0IQ4 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 19, 2024

Whatever you do, don’t expect the Labour government to take action. This is its base.

I’ll leave you with what Tucker Carlson said about Western governments (including America) when it comes to immigration and their complete disdain for and even malevolence toward the people who built the countries that the leaders are deliberately reconfiguring. (I can’t figure out how to queue up a start time for Rumble videos, so just go to 6:20.)

What Tucker is saying—or at least the way I understand it—isn’t that only white people should live in Western nations. I’m the child of immigrants, but they came here legally, embraced American values, sent me to public schools that still taught those values, and turned me into a person who is law-abiding, hardworking, and loves her country. Until quite recently, this was the Western immigration model, and it worked.

It’s obvious that Tucker is talking about a new model, which is the wholesale replacement of the West, at incredible speed, with people who have no ties to, knowledge of, or respect for the countries they’re entering. Instead, significant numbers hate their new homes—the values and the people—and openly seek to conquer them.