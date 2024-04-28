European and British Muslims are calling for a new caliphate

Even before 2015, Europe, including the UK, has opened its doors to Turkey, North Africa, and the Middle East. Part of it was leftist guilt about colonialism, and part of it was the need for labor to make up for a Western population that had stopped having children. Then, in 2015, Angela Merkel opened the floodgates to the only people who hate Jews, Christians, and Western Civ more than Hitler and his Nazis did. Now, Europe and the UK are reaping what they sowed, as the Muslims nearing critical mass in those nations push for a caliphate. Their confidence in making this demand is reasonable, given their rising population and the West’s strong support for Hamas.

From 1683, when Europeans stopped the Ottoman Turks at the Gates of Vienna, until the era after WWII, Islam was a marginal faith, at best, in Europe and the UK. Then, that potent combination of post-colonial guilt and a desperate need for laborers changed Europe’s and the UK’s immigration policies.

According to a Pew estimate, in 2016, just one year into Angela Merkel’s attempt to atone for the Nazis by inviting in the only people who hated Jews more than the Nazis did, things had changed. Muslims were almost 5% of Western and Northern Europe’s population, with France having a high of 8.8%, followed by Sweden (8.1%), the Netherlands (7.1%), the UK (6.3%), Germany (6.1%), Austria (6.9%), Switzerland (6.1%), Norway (5.7%), Denmark (5.4%), Italy (4.8%), and Spain (2.6%).

Image: X screen grab.

In the eight years since the Pew analysis, the percentage of Muslims in these populations has presumably edged upwards. However, without doing a deep, deep dive—and I lack the time and the resources—it’s impossible to tell what the real numbers are. If I were paranoid, I would suspect that there’s a concerted effort to hide or downplay that information.

What we do know, though, is that Muslims are younger and have more children than their European and British counterparts. Every study, including the Pew estimate above, assumes a massive growth in the Muslim population relative to the European and British populations by 2050. And indeed, there is evidence that, in France, the percentage has already edged up from 8.8% to 10%. The same is probably true across Europe.

While the European countries and the UK probably still have overall Muslim populations that are less than 10% and even hover closer to 5%, it’s important to note that Muslims are disproportionately represented in the capital cities. For example, while England’s overall Muslim population is around 6.5%, the percentage of Muslims in London is 15%. In Paris, about 10-15% of its population identifies as Muslim. Berlin’s Muslim population is 11.4%, while Hamburg, even before 2015, had so many Afghan immigrants that it was known as Little Kabul. It’s now estimated that Muslims are about 8% of the Hamburg population.

My obsession with the percentage of Muslims relative to the overall population is because small changes in those numbers make a very big difference. Dr. Peter Hammond’s famous analysis of patterns in Muslim immigration shows that Muslims disproportionately throw their weight around even when they are a relatively small percentage of the overall population.

At 2-5%, they’re recruiting and proselytizing; at 5-10%, they are pushing for cultural accommodation (halal food, hijabs on driver’s licenses); at 10-20%, they begin to use low-level violence to force the dominant population to accede to their demands; from 20-40%, they become violent on a much larger scale; from 40-60%, they actively wage war on the non-Muslims in their country; and after that, it’s Islam all over.

With these facts in mind, contemplate the following three items, one from England and two from Germany:

In England, two Muslims feel comfortable speaking about the three different ways to establish a Muslim caliphate. In this regard, it’s important to note that all Muslims are required to work towards a worldwide Islamic caliphate:

Islamists from @5PillarsUK are openly talking about how to overthrow the British gov. & establish a Caliphate



The plan is either to infiltrate the Army & convert its top generals to pave the way for a military coup or just a regular jihadist civil war



🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/VwIhEXft7o — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 28, 2024

In Hamburg, more than 1,000 people took to the streets to demand that Germany become part of the Islamic caliphate:

NEW - Islamists march in Hamburg for a caliphate in Germany.pic.twitter.com/A6AYTLyOBV — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 27, 2024

Sreams of Allahu Akbar Echo Throughout Germany!



Hordes of Muslims March Through Hamburg, Demanding a Caliphate in Germany and Media to Abide by Sharia



Mobilizing the Umma (the global Muslim community) to establish their Islamic Civilization is their admitted goal.



Today in… pic.twitter.com/B07C7LqIjz — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) April 27, 2024

In Germany, children are converting to Islam in record numbers because they fear social ostracism and have come to believe that Sharia law is the best form of government. Indeed, the converts buy into all aspects of the faith, including the justification of violence and the perceived threat from the West. Notably, in some Berlin schools, Muslim children are more than 80% of the student body.

You cannot blame the Muslims for doing this. Like the scorpion, it is their nature. Their current sense of ascendency is helped by the anti-Israel, pro-Hamas marches that have rocked the Western world, including in America. These are signals that the caliphate’s time has come.

Unless the West pushes back, these Muslims may well be right. Here in America, the man at the helm has never hidden his hatred for Israel and Bibi Netanyahu, and he will do anything to get the Dearborn vote.

If Islam is not your preferred future, you must vote for Trump. There will be cheating in the election, so the turnout for Trump must be so overwhelming that it cannot be cheated away. And don’t wimp out with a third-party vote. A third-party candidate won’t win so that’s just throwing your vote away.