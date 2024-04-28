According to an LGBTQ+ minister, Jesus believed he was a hen

It’s Sunday, so it’s obviously time for a sermon. Today’s sermon comes from a young pastor gaily bedecked in an LGBTQ+ stole, explaining that Jesus believed he was a hen, thereby justifying transgenderism and drag. On the one hand, it’s incredibly funny; on the other hand, it’s less funny when you realize the inroads the whole “transgender” cult is making into American society.

The video is short, but this cheerful young man, the kind of person who catches the attention of five-year-olds with his open, friendly demeanor and Mr. Rogers’ cadence, packs a lot into it:

“Jesus was and humanity is God in drag.” pic.twitter.com/nQEF0igeDv — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) April 27, 2024

Drag is holy. There has been an assault on the rights of drag performers in this country, and we must call out the hypocrisy and the injustice. Jesus called himself a mother hen, longing to gather up her chicks. Gender is a construct, you see, and if Jesus can be a mother hen, then you can dress in drag. I've even heard it said that Jesus was and humanity is God in drag. So let me say this again for those of you in the back: Drag is holy.

In sum: Jesus believed he was a hen and, therefore, transgenderism is real, and drag is holy.

Of course, part of what drives this video is the fact that, for trans activists, everything can and should be claimed to support their agenda. However, there’s something a little more subtle here.

This man comes from an uneducated generation, one completely without imagination. Everything they know is directed toward propaganda, which is their very finite intellectual universe.

Educated people understand similes and metaphors. To the uneducated ideologue, though, everything must be taken literally. Indeed, as Salena Zito long ago pointed out about the media and Donald Trump, “the press takes him literally, but not seriously; his supporters take him seriously, but not literally.”

And while I would never dream of comparing Trump to Jesus, it’s that same level of humorless ideology unleavened by knowledge that underpins this so-called minister’s take on Jesus’s reference to a mother hen in Luke 13:31:

The same day there came certain of the Pharisees, saying unto him, Get thee out, and depart hence: for Herod will kill thee. And he said unto them, Go ye, and tell that fox, Behold, I cast out devils, and I do cures to day and to morrow, and the third day I shall be perfected. Nevertheless I must walk to day, and to morrow, and the day following: for it cannot be that a prophet perish out of Jerusalem. O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, which killest the prophets, and stonest them that are sent unto thee; how often would I have gathered thy children together, as a hen doth gather her brood under her wings, and ye would not! Behold, your house is left unto you desolate: and verily I say unto you, Ye shall not see me, until the time come when ye shall say, Blessed is he that cometh in the name of the Lord.

It's obvious that Jesus’s point about being a mother hen is a metaphor. Just as Herod is not a real fox, Jesus is not a real hen. However, normal people understand that Herod is destroying Jerusalem as a fox would a henhouse, and Jesus, like the mother hen protecting her chicks, will act Jerusalem’s protector. The ignorant have no poetry in their souls and are incapable of recognizing powerful imagery when they see it.

Jesus respected the ethical values underpinning the Jewish faith in which he was raised. He never rejected either implicitly or explicitly the Noahide or Mosaic moral laws or any of the other core Biblical teachings. He challenged only the layers of ritual that took people away from the Torah’s core teachings. Two of those teachers matter a great deal here and seem to have been overlooked when the sunny Minister Drag did his theological studies:

“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.” Genesis 1:27. (That is, God’s form falls in the category of homo sapiens, and from that form, he created the only two subcategories available, namely, male and female.)

“And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.” (Genesis 2:7.)

“And the LORD God caused a deep sleep to fall upon Adam, and he slept: and he took one of his ribs, and closed up the flesh instead thereof; And the rib, which the LORD God had taken from man, made he a woman, and brought her unto the man.” (Genesis 2:21-22.)

“The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman's garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the LORD thy God.” (Deuteronomy 22:5.)

None of the above is complicated. Moreover, Americans are not forced to accept the first five books of the Bible as either a practical guide to the world’s creation or an authority for core moral principles.

However, if you’re going to go around calling yourself a Christian minister, the moment you start rejecting those same principles, whatever you call yourself, you’re not a Christian minister anymore. As an example, in this brief scene from Singing In The Rain, Gene Kelly’s character is not a cab, even though Donald O’Connor’s character calls him one. Back in those days—1952—people got the joke. It’s doubtful whether Minister Drag would.

On the one hand, the above snippet is so ludicrous that one can’t help but laugh. However, if you remember what’s going on in our schools or so what Biden has done to the military, suddenly, that video isn’t so funny anymore.

