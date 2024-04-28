Who runs the American agitprop machine?

“First, conquer the organs of propaganda,” wrote Karl Marx, who was a genius mob agitator and nothing else. Mob agitators were already a kind of specialty in Prussia, Poland, Russia, and Eastern Europe, but Marx wrote the instruction manual, just as Saul Alinsky did in his Rules for Radicals, which became Barack Obama’s manual for political agitators.

Fast-forward half a century, and the U.S. media, which used to have a sane liberal and a sane conservative wing, collapsed into a Uniparty propaganda machine, just like Pravda (Truth) and Izvestiya (News) in Moscow, of which the Russians used to joke, “There is no truth in Pravda and there is no news in Izvestiya,” because they both came from the Kremlin.

Today we wonder why Hamas child-killers always sound far from sanity, and why the North Koreans seem to live in an even more different universe. The answer is simple: if you enforce total uniformity on any group, it turns into a cult. They listen to only one voice. That’s how you make mob cults, exactly how the Columbia faculty created a new Hitlerjugend screaming slogans with no consequences, because all the authorities have surrendered.

Make everybody march to the beat of the same drum, and you’ve got a mass cult. That's why they all yell the same words from the same book at the same mass demonstrations in the same locations. Normal people don't march in lockstep, but today's hateful mobs do, because they have one group mind. You don’t need A.I. to turn people into robots.

Those kids at Columbia have been cultified using Soros millions, and they honestly can’t figure out why anybody could disagree with their internalized lies.

This happens over and over again in history, and it’s how you change normal teenagers into mobsters.

How did the American media, which used to be run by normal people, turn into a Stalinist machine? Forty years after the Soviet Union collapsed?

It’s not as if anybody in 1989 was rationally convinced that race or sex Marxism was the wave of the future. Talk to Poles or even Russians today, and you don’t find many Hamas fans. They’ve been there and done that, and they don’t even like George Soros.

So what happened?

Some good historian (if there are any left) has to look into this twist of history. When Nazi Germany fell after WWII, the world did not decide to follow the Hitler model.

And yet, two generations after the Cold War, a new racist, genderist, and sex-obsessed faith has spread through the West, with women acting oppressed, gays and lesbians also becoming victims, and even children, the most vulnerable among us, getting recruited into the new faith of sexualized victimhoood for all, no matter how young or clueless.

About ten years ago, Tucker Carlson helped to expose a radical propaganda internet list called JournoList, a secret Google group of media influencers who made up the headlines for the next day’s news, in places like the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the U.K. Guardian.

Wikipedia tells us,

JournoList (sometimes referred to as the J-List) was a private Google Groups forum for discussing politics and the news media with 400 left-leaning journalists, academics and others. Ezra Klein created the online forum in February 2007 while blogging at The American Prospect and shut it down on June 25, 2010 amid wider public exposure. Journalists later pointed out various off-color statements made by members of the list denigrating conservatives.

That was an actual conspiracy to centralize the U.S. media. Chances are that it is still living in some secret Google group today, because the “mainstream” media are still singing from the same hymnal.

But how does the Biden Gang control the propaganda gang?

Our friends at The Conservative Treehouse propose an answer. TCT reports that Biden has a small cult called “the beach group” running lawfare campaigns around the country to undermine everything Americans believe in. Maybe ordinary Americans can pull a little lawfare on these thugs?

If Trump wins, I want him to start revengefare — the opposite of lawfare, and well deserved.

Image via Pixnio.