Mark Levin had the best analysis yet of Kamala Harris

Mark Levin’s Saturday and Sunday prime time news analysis and commentary shows on FOX News, Life, Liberty & Levin, are appointment viewing but never more than last night. In his 19-minute program opening, Levin focused on Vice President Kamala Harris — the presumed Democrat nominee for president who was anointed less than a week ago.

To illustrate his searing commentary, Levin showed a variety of video clips of Harris in her own words. Several of these, he said, were newly discovered and being shown for the first time.

Fortunately, FOX News has posted the entire 19-minute segment online with free, open access. I cannot recommend it highly enough. If your blood isn’t boiling already at the possibility of Harris becoming the 47th President of the United States in November’s election, this video will seal the deal.

Levin’s unique value lies in bringing his vast knowledge of politics, the law, and the Constitution to bear on subjects he focuses on. He is also an excellent communicator, after years of experience hosting a successful nationally syndicated radio talk show, authoring a number of bestselling books, and appearing on countless television programs in addition to his own popular show since 2018 on FOX News.

I transcribed a brief part of last night’s segment. It represents less than ten percent of the 19 minutes.

MARK LEVIN: Either she [Harris] is a rabid, Marxist scholar or she’s a blithering idiot who embraces it. But either way, as the president of the United States, she would push this agenda.

Author’s note: Kamala Harris’s father, Donald Harris, is a Marxist scholar. Apparently, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

Mark Levin on Life, Liberty & Levin FOX News Channel July 28, 2024

After playing a video of Harris saying that she wants to establish equity, not simply equality, as the new defining principle of the United States government, Levin commented:

LEVIN: When you keep talking about equity as the end game, that’s dehumanizing the individual. This is what totalitarian regimes do. Equity. You’ve got to get to the end game: everybody’s the same. That’s the Khmer Rouge (violent communists who took over Cambodia in the 1975 and before the end of their genocidal reign killed four million Cambodians, one-quarter of the population). That is Mao. That is sick. So I want you to listen to this: Kamala Harris explaining her totalitarian ideology, which is pure Marxism. Not from me, from her! VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS, Feb. 2021: It has to be about a goal saying everybody should end up in the same place. And since we don’t start in the same place, some folks might need more. Equitable distribution. VICE PRESIDENT NOMINEE HARRIS Sept. 2020: So there’s a big difference between equality and equity. Equality suggests often everybody should get the same thing. LEVIN: That’s not what equality means under our system. HARRIS Dec. 2021: To put equity firmly at the center of our economic policy. LEVIN: She does not believe in capitalism, she does not believe in freedom, she does not believe in the Declaration [of Independence] and the Constitution. She views human nature as something that the government is to control, the government is to control equity. We’re all supposed to end up in the same place? And let’s say we don’t. Then what are you going to do? We’ve seen this play out throughout the world. Ladies and gentlemen, you heard her! That’s a prescription for tyranny and totalitarianism — which leads to horrendous things. She doesn’t even embrace the American experiment. She doesn’t even know — or rejects — the founding of America. That it’s based on individual liberty. Look at the Bill of Rights! Look at the Declaration of Independence! It’s about individualism. It’s not about “we all end up in the same place!” No, we don’t all end up in the same place.

Great job once again, Mark. And as you always say as the last words to your guests, “God bless you.”

Peter Barry Chowka has been reporting on national elections since 1964, starting in high school. Later, he reported from several national political conventions and traveled around the country with presidential candidates. Peter is a frequent invited guest on the BBC, the largest broadcaster in the world (his July 27 appearance is here). He has been a frequent contributor to American Thinker since 2007.