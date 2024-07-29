Kamala reportedly ignoring her daily presidential intelligence briefs

What kind of president would Kamala Harris be if she were in office and another 9/11 struck?

According to reporter Seymour Hersh, probably a pretty surprised one.

She doesn't read her daily presidential intelligence briefings, because, well, that's "homework." Kamala doesn't do homework, as previous reports have noted.

According to Hersh's subscription-only Substack, President Obama read Joe Biden the Riot Act about stepping down from his re-election bid, saying that Congress was ready to go on invoking the 25th Amendment against him and that he had "Kamala's approval" for it.

Kamala would be the nominee if she could perform, and here was Obama's concern:

One possible drawback, I was told, was Harris’s sometime disdain for the work of the US Intelligence Community. She is known not to be especially interested in the President’s Daily Brief, a highly classified summary of current intelligence that is prepared overnight by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and delivered by hand to the most vital offices in Washington, including the vice president’s. The document, which includes signals intelligence, is to be read by the addressee in the presence of the delivering intelligence officer. I was told that Harris often showed little interest in reading the document and at some point asked the agency to stop delivering it to her. Now, as a presidential candidate, she is being kept up to date on all significant intelligence matters.

There's a pretty good thread of comments on this post here as to the implications of it:

Everything you need to know about @KamalaHarris.



"She is known not to be especially interested in the President’s Daily Brief, a highly classified summary of current intelligence that is prepared overnight by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and delivered by… — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) July 28, 2024

We've known for a long time that she's stupid and indifferent to national security as her performance as Biden's point person on the border pretty well proves it.

Millions of unvetted foreigners have crossed over illegally into the U.S. since Harris took on the "border czar"task, doing the exact opposite of what she asked them not to do ("do not come, do not come,") and among them are thousands of national security risks -- spies, terrorists, drug lords, slavers, criminals -- entering illegally and being released into the country. Those are the ones we know about, and there are about a million we don't, owing to their being what the Border Patrol calls "gotaways."

National Security? Not something she cares about.

Now we learn she don't-know-much-about America's overseas commitments, either, which requires some kind of command of history and geography as well as international politics and military affairs. It's why NATO leaders got statements like this from her, remember this?

They must have been aghast.

The good part here is that this stupidity angers the national security establishment which has a zillion "ways to Sunday" to do her in as a candidate and president, to paraphrase Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. After all, that's their "product" and we know what they tried on President Trump, who didn't reject his daily briefs.

But this is something entirely different, a stupid and easily manipulated person who doesn't even pay attention to intelligence briefings for the prestige purposes, which is what some do, and which might be in character. Yet she doesn't, it's too much homework, and we all know that Kamala doesn't do homework. Who needs a national security briefing when one has Instagramming to do and sorority sisters to giggle with?

Any questions as to why she didn't meet with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu last week? Bibi would have made her feel as though she were intellectually drowning.

Jack Posobiec reported three years ago that his sources told him the intelligence people seemed to be extra solicitous of her:

Have heard from multiple White House and national security officials that Kamala is getting the full PDB daily. Highly unusual and Biden didn’t even get that himself when he was VP. — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 12, 2021

But she seems to have rejected them, according to Hersh. Yet this isn't the first time we have heard this -- her refusal to do "homework" also been linked to her horrendous behavior around staff:

“Staffers who worked for Harris before she was vice president said one consistent problem was that Harris would refuse to wade into briefing materials prepared by staff members, then berate employees when she appeared unprepared,” the Washington Post reports. One former staffer told the paper, “It’s clear that you’re not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work. With Kamala, you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So you’re constantly sort of propping up a bully, and it’s not really clear why.”

The bottom line here is that if Hersh's reporting is right, she isn't interested in national security and doesn't care what happens to the country from external threats. Like the prosecutor she has frozen her personality to, she prefers instead to go after the petty crimes, the thought crimes of the opposition, throwing the book at those so-called "threats," of whatever is fashionable at the moment. She's interested in abortion, interior decorating, and "historic firsts" to brag about so far as can be told, she doesn't have much else to offer to voters because she doesn't seem to think about much else. National security is completely foreign to her.

That's an ominous development, because we know that Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, the global terror networks, and even weak, malevolent countries such as Mexico, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba are listening. They will move on this information, knowing their best chance has come to get what they want. Obama's warning to perform or else is a reference to the polls, not the actual job of president.

That will be terrible news for us as a country, and could in the ends seal our doom if this idiot, God forbid, ever becomes president.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0