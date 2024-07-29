The Olympic committee bans Israel’s yellow ribbons but approves Hamas propaganda

During the Cold War years, the Olympics served as a proxy battle between the Free World and the Eastern Bloc. In 2024, the geographic Cold War is over, but the fight between liberty and barbarism and between liberty and tyranny continues. That battle is playing out at the Olympic Games, not just in terms of the cultural Marxism seen in the disgusting opening ceremonies but also in the way the Olympic committee is treating the “Palestinian” delegation versus Israel.

First, there shouldn’t be a “Palestinian” delegation because there is no Palestinian nation. The so-called “Palestinians” have repeatedly turned down the chance to have a nation, preferring instead to destroy Israel through Western economic pressure and their own military barbarism. For them, there is no two-state solution; there is only the Caliphate solution. Despite this, since 1996, the International Olympic Committee (“IOC”) has pretended such a nation exists.

Second, there are no “Palestinian” people. From 1516 to 1918, the people on the land between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River were subjects of the Ottoman Empire. The land they occupied was called “Syria-Palestina.” The “Palestina” in that name was a reference to the Roman conquest of the Kingdom of Judea in 63 BC.

Image by Andrea Widburg using an image in the public domain.

After the conquest, the Romans renamed Judea “Palestine” as an insult, honoring Israel’s ancient enemies, the “Philistines.” The concept of Arabs located on the land having a national identity is a Cold War product that originated when the Soviet Union was fighting a proxy war against nations allied with the West, one of which was Israel.

So, no “Palestinian” people and no “Palestinian” nation. Nevertheless, the IOC, wading into world politics against the Nation of Israel, decided to allow these so-called “Palestinian” people to send a delegation to the 2024 Olympics. Even for the IOC, though, it was a bridge too far to accede to the “Palestinian” demand that Israel be banned from the Olympics.

However, just because the IOC wasn’t going to enact a formal ban against Israel, that didn’t mean it wasn’t going to enact an informal insult against the world’s only Jewish state. To that end, it said Israeli athletes could not wear yellow ribbons or any other “Bring Them Home” insignia to honor the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza. (Hostages, incidentally, that Hamas is allegedly torturing so that it can use videos of this torture to extort military concessions from Israel.)

Israel has figured out ways to work around the ban, but that doesn’t mean that the ban isn’t real, intentional, and demeaning:

The Israeli Olympic team was not

allowed to wear the ‘Bring Them Home’ pin at the Olympic Games, so they formed a ‘Bring Them Home’ campaign of their own.#JEXIT #TRUMP #USA #ISRAEL 🇺🇸🇮🇱❤️ pic.twitter.com/yTn5l4N4UH — Siggy Flicker (@siggyflicker) July 27, 2024

The ostensible reason for the ban, of course, was not to “politicize” the Olympics, even though the so-called “Palestinian” presence there was itself politicizing the Olympics.

But here’s something interesting: It turns out that the ban against using uniforms to politicize the Olympics doesn’t extend to the so-called “Palestinians”:

The Palestinian athletic delegation participating in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.



The Palestinian swimmer Valerie Tarzi and boxer Waseem Abu Sil wore traditional Palestinian clothing and the keffiyeh scarf during the opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/3KtzARGJEa — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) July 26, 2024

Bombs dropped over a sunny sky as a child plays football — the powerful reference on the shirt worn by Palestine’s flag-bearer Waseem Abu Sal at the Olympics Opening Ceremony 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/N5WnYQPp7l — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) July 26, 2024

(Ironically, the delegation was wearing those shirts right around the same time that Hamas’s ally, Hezbollah, sent several of its endless barrages of rockets into Israel’s civilian centers, with the latest rocket murdering 12 Druze children playing soccer.)

The “Palestinian” delegation did not receive any pushback for its decision to wear clothes politicizing the opening ceremony. In other words, Israel may not have insignia commemorating its imprisoned citizens, but the “Palestinians” can wear uniforms attacking Israel for alleged war crimes. (And note that Israel is the only country in the world that notifies the enemy of attacks in advance to save enemy civilians, relocates enemy civilians to remove them from the war zones in which the enemy deliberately places them, and feeds enemy civilians.) Hitler would be proud of the IOC.

The Olympics are a disgrace. I don’t care that the athletes have worked hard. Sometimes, events mean that your work will not get the reward it deserves—or, in the case of the athletes, the audience they might wish to have. That’s life. It doesn’t mean that the rest of us have to give our time and money to an evil organization to give meaning to people (even good ones) working with that organization.

I will never, ever watch the Olympics again. That anti-Christian, anti-Western, anti-normal, antisemitic organization does not deserve a pass, and it’s tough noogies for the athletes who are voluntarily allying themselves with that same morally corrupt organization.