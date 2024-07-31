How the Olympics’ opening ceremony glorified God

Much ink has been spilt over the LGBT exhibition of Da Vinci’s Last Supper at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony — mocking, intentionally or not, a revered image of Christ and his twelve disciples the evening before His crucifixion. The famous image depicts Jesus meeting with his disciples, telling them what was to come.

Christians were understandably up in arms over the insult, but you know what they didn’t do? They didn’t burn down the city, or attack “gay” and/or “trans” persons in the streets of Paris.

Pundits asked rhetorically, what would have happened if they had insulted Islam or Muhammad? We know darn well what would have happened. Paris would have burned to the ground.

Islam, as practiced by orthodox Muslims (Islamists), demands that all (including infidels) pay respect to their religion and their prophet. Slights to Muhammad are met with acts of terrorism and death.

As a Christian, though offended, I am a strong believer in the First Amendment and the right to free speech, even though France does not hold this as a right within its constitution.

I was offended (as many Christians were) because it was crass, and, as a Christian, I believe that it advances sexual and social precepts that I hold abhorrent. I don’t hate these people (personally); I only disapprove strongly of their behavior and, more critically, their efforts to influence young minds.

Art offends, often. It's in vogue to insult Christianity and Christian culture.

We are at a cultural crossroads, with morality, marriage, and family values being derided as square (or weird), whereas “transgenderism” is being foisted upon society as “gender-affirming care,” and hip. Like Islam, the LGBT cultists demand acceptance and homage. They have pushed the boundaries of open sexual behavior while furthering “hate crime” legislation that has targeted persons of faith for holding to biblical truths.

As a Christian, I can simultaneously hold that someone’s lifestyle is abhorrent while also holding that he is a child of God. I will pray for his repentance. In other words, tolerance.

God can work all things to good. Salvation is a gift — and, more critically, a choice. You can never be forced into compliance. In this vein, God was glorified in Paris.

Image via Picryl.