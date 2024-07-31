Welcome the warmth!

At dawn today, in mid-winter in sunny Queensland, it was zero degrees on the lawn outside our kitchen, and the small water tub for our chickens was iced over.

Every morning, as soon as it gets light, Judy puts a winter coat over her pajamas and adds gloves, glasses, rubber boots, a beanie, and a walking stick (icy grass is very slippery). She then trudges down the hill to check any newborn lambs and then lets the sheep out of their dingo-proof night camp into their paddock for the day. As soon as they are let out, they dribble into a long line and, led by the wisest old ewe, they wend their way across the frosty flat and then up the hill to the highest point facing the morning sun.

Unlike Green politicians, sheep are not stupid. They know that warm air rises, so in winter, they camp at the highest point they can find. And on cold mornings, they try to catch the early rising sun.

Here are some Canadian Damara sheep wishing they were in Mexico:

This picture was taken by our friend Helmut Lang in Canada. Can you imagine Canadians being scared by the prospect of a bit more global warming? Has the whole world lost its wits?

Our house was not built by stupid people. We call it “Hilltop,” and it faces north. It usually stays above the frost line in winter. And not all residents of Victoria are stupid, either — in winter, hundreds of them clog up our highways, heading north to follow the sun. Maybe they are like cattle caught in a snowstorm — just drifting north before that cold southerly wind blowing icy air up from the Antarctic?

Al Gore and his Green disciples bleat about the imaginary “dangers of global warming.” They should check where life flourishes — is it in the equatorial zones or at the icy poles? Are there more people in Nome, Alaska or in Mexico City? And if atmospheric CO2 controls temperature, both places should be about equally warm. Maybe it is the amount of heat received from the sun, and not CO2, that is the main driver of global temperatures?

And even if they fear global warming, they do not need to cripple our electricity generators here with their green energy nonsense. They should just move south to the Snowy Mountains, or buy a house facing the Roaring Forties at Cape Grim in Tasmania, or even slip down to Invercargill in New Zealand for a permanent cure for those with a chronic dose of global warming syndrome.

Green Pied Pipers and the children who follow them started the ‘”Global Warming Scare.” These foolish politicians and their alarmist media mates know more about political science than they know about climate science.

As each of their forecasts fails, they change their chant: “global warming” becomes “climate change,” then it becomes “wild weather” — all promoted not by meteorologists, but by propagandists in government media units.

Anyone with an ounce of knowledge about Earth history knows that the mammoths did not die of heatstroke — they were entombed in ice. And even Saint Greta should know that the real danger to life on Earth is not global warming, but global cooling and the return of the suffocating ice sheets. Here is what an ancient Scandinavian legend says:

A long time ago

the universe was made of ice.

Then one day the ice began to melt,

and a mist rose into the sky.

Out of the mist

came a giant made of frost,

And the Earth and the heavens

were made from his body.

This is how the world began

and that is how the world will end,

not by fire

but by ice.

The seas will freeze,

and winters will never end.

Geologic evidence shows there have been many ice ages. However, as the above legend shows, only rare tribal memories go back farther than the last ice age. Despite the shrill forecasts of dangerous global warming from Al Gore’s Gang, there are many signs that we are past the peak of the Holocene Warming. It is the next cycle of global cooling we have to fear.

For example, in Greenland, “The Lost Squadron” traveling from the USA to Britain in 1942 was forced to land on the Greenland ice sheet. Two B-17 bombers and six P-38 Lightnings ran out of fuel and crash-landed there.

The crews abandoned the planes. The planes were rediscovered 50 years later using steam boring machines. They were buried under 268 feet of ice. (In 2002, a recovered and restored P-38 flew again.)

Our family ancestors learned about weather. Mine came from Britain and Denmark. Some went to Dunedin in far south New Zealand. There they started to die out and decided to move again — to sunny Queensland.

Judy’s ancestors started living around Armidale in New South Wales but also found it too cold and migrated north to Sarina in North Queensland. (Every winter, her sheep wish she had stayed in the warmth of north Queensland.)

Here is our pictorial comment on “The Evolution of Human Energy.” Feel free to use this cartoon with no alterations.

Viv Forbes BScApp, FAusImm, FSIA, is executive director of the Saltbush Club and founder of the Carbon Sense Coalition. He has no investments in or contracts with gas, coal, or cement companies. But he has a diesel generator in the shed, a gas-powered quad bike, a diesel tractor, a gas barby, and silly, dirty, poorly oriented solar panels on his roof. And shivering sheep on the hill, waiting for the morning sun.

