CNN and rest of MSM conspire to promote Kamala Harris

Watching CNN and reading much of the rest of the mainstream media in print and online since last Sunday, when Joe Biden announced that he’s not running for reelection, is like a nightmare vision of a dystopian future.

True to the Marxist playbook, it’s nonstop historical revisionism, coupled with the retooling of Kamala Harris as a messianic Obama-type figure.

Or, as Kayleigh McEnany of FOX News warned, “Get ready for Kamalot.” (A play on the common nickname for President John F. Kennedy’s thousand days in office, courtesy of his widow Jacqueline, as “Camelot.”)

The current PR offensive of the MSM on behalf of Kamala Harris is all the more upsetting and disorienting after what went on during the previous three weeks in the aftermath of Biden’s disastrous debate with Donald Trump.

From June 28, the day after the debate, until early Sunday afternoon July 21, when Joe Biden abruptly ceased his campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor, the MSM for the first time ever began examining and targeting Biden for his physical and mental deterioration.

Leaks pointing to the high level cover-up of Biden’s limitations were appearing daily.

Other leaks confirmed that the most influential Democrat kingmakers – Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer – were working behind the scenes to ensure that Biden was dumped. It was clear early last weekend that despite Biden’s protestations that he was in it to the end, if he didn’t go on his own he would be pushed out before the next week ended.

As painful as it is, watching CNN (and MSNBC, which arguably is even worse) provides essential insights into the fast-growing propaganda campaign that the political establishment and the MSM will be employing to get Harris elected.

A nightly prime time hour on CNN is emblematic. It airs from 10:00 - 11:00 p.m. ET and is hosted by Abby Phillip.

Abby Phillip speaking at an event in West Des Moines, Iowa January 10, 2024

Photo by Gage Skidmore // Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license.

Abigail Daniella Phillip is a CNN anchor and a senior political correspondent who anchors CNN NewsNight. She previously worked for Politico covering the Obama White House, The Washington Post as a national political reporter, and ABC News as a digital reporter for politics.

Last night, the guests on Phillip’s program for the hour were five Never Trumpers (including Phillip) and one lone Republican, Joe Pinion. The other guests were Jane Coaston, described as an op-ed contributor to the New York Times; Elie Mystal, a writer for the über leftist monthly The Nation; Jeff Duncan, the RINO former lieutenant governor of Georgia who came out in March as a supporter of Biden and now enthusiastically supports Harris; and Gretchen Carlson, a disgruntled former FOX News host who successfully sued the channel for sexual harassment after they demoted her in 2016, and has become an anti-FOX mouthpiece since then.

CNN puts transcripts of many of its programs on the web, and the transcript of the July 25 Abby Phillip program can be reviewed here. Warning: Reading this transcript may result in elevated blood pressure or other harmful health impacts.

While the MSM is now back to reexamining Donald Trump with a fine-toothed comb, and beating the bushes for any legacy video or statements by J.D. Vance that can be used against him, the memory hole, first described by George Orwell in his dystopian book 1984, is being opened wide to disappear Kamala Harris’s previous statements and record of non-achievement. For example, in recent days, FOX News declared in an on-screen chyron on Thursday evening, “Media Puts Kamala Harris Border Czar Job in Memory Hole.”

Prominent examples of Kamala Harris’s opinions on policing have emerged in a variety of statements she made during interviews starting in June 2020, when violent riots were rocking the nation during the Black Lives Matter “Summer of Love” following the death of George Floyd. On June 25, 2024, Harris said on the podcast Watch What Happens Live:

You know, for far too long the status quo thinking has been to believe that by putting more police on the street you’re going to have more safety. And that’s just wrong! That’s not how it works.

Don’t hold your breath waiting for CNN or the rest of the broadcast and print media to cite examples of that important record.

Where you will see it is on FOX News. As the lies continue on the rest of the MSM, FOX News is the lone source of a significantly more fair and balanced view of the goings on – with justifiable, clear eyed scrutiny of the Democrats.

Last night, the content of FOX News’s prime time opinion programs consisted of the truth about the real reasons why Biden was forced to abandon his campaign (a “coup” at the hands of Democrat “kingmakers,” as former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and a number of other guests suggested).

Even more to the point, as the only counter to the deification of Harris that defines the rest of broadcast, and MSM print and online, news media, FOX News devoted a majority of its nighttime programs to Harris’ record, including in her own words thanks to many damning archival video clips.

Three quarters of Jesse Watters Primetime, guest-hosted by Kayleigh McEnany, was devoted to Harris’ actual record. This theme was continued on Sean Hannity’s program that followed. And even the FOX News news department’s hour long show FOX News@Night, which wrapped up the channel’s live programming at 11 PM ET, has been decidedly critical of Harris.

One small ray of hope going forward, for people who get a lot of their news from TV, is the continuing success of FOX News in the ratings.

In the latest week of the Nielsen Research television ratings, Monday July 15 through Sunday July 21 (the week of the Republican National Convention), FOX News was by far the most watched cable television channel in the United States both during the 24 hour day (6:00 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET) and in prime time (8:00 - 11:00 p.m. ET).

In prime time, FOX News averaged 5 million total viewers, followed by ESPN (1.3 million), and CNN (1.008 million).

Perhaps it’s no accident that if one wishes to see former President Trump interviewed on television, the only place to go is FOX News.

This week, Trump’s exclusive interview with Jesse Watters was played on Monday and Tuesday nights on Jesse Watters Primetime. On Thursday morning, President Trump was on the phone for a live interview uninterrupted by commercial breaks on FOX & Friends from 7:30 to 8:02 a.m. ET.

The video of the interview, which FOX News has titled “Former President Trump slams Biden's ‘terrible’ Oval Office address on 2024 exit: ‘It was a coup,’” is available here.

Peter Barry Chowka is a veteran journalist who has covered national politics and other topics for over five decades. His most recent interview on BBC Radio in the U.K. can be listened to here. His web page with links to his work and a bio is http://peter.media. Peter’s extensive American Thinker archive: http://tinyurl.com/pcathinker. His X/Twitter account is @pchowka.