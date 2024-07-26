The Democrats are very poor judges of character

How hard was it by 2015 for the political class to know, at the core of their beings, that Joe Biden was a despicable man? Everyone in Congress knew it. They all knew he was a pathological liar, a greedy SOB for whom money was his singular motivation for everything he said and did. They all knew he was a racist. Long before he attempted to humiliate the great Clarence Thomas, he was mentored by Robert Byrd, once an “Exalted Cyclops” of the KKK. Biden was terrified of his children going to school with blacks, which is why he adamantly opposed bussing. But, even after two previous attempts to become president and failing, once for plagiarizing Neil Kinnock’s speech, he was selected by the Democrat party to be installed in order to prevent Bernie Sanders from becoming the Democrat candidate in 2019.

It wasn’t so difficult thanks to the amped up Covid hysteria. He could stay in his basement and let the media run his pathetic campaign. Thanks again to all the Covid lockdown nonsense, it was easy for the Democrats to flood the states with millions of unverified mail-in ballots and to stuff Zuckerberg’s drop boxes with (fake?) ballots.

Joe Biden was illegitimately installed in the White House. The result? The Biden administration has been one of the worst, perhaps the worst presidency in U.S. history. That is what the Democrat party did and that is why they are in the grim situation they currently find themselves in today. They dug the hole, and now they are trying to dig themselves out of it, without success. But they keep digging, forgetting the rule about holes.

So, the godfathers of the not-at-all-democratic DNC, or whomever was in charge of this cruel enterprise from the outset, decided that, given the polls, Joe had to go. Sure, he’s been cognitively impaired for years, but that only made him more malleable; they did not mind that, they embraced it. But seeing that he could not win in 2024, that was unacceptable. The heavies, Obama and Pelosi, as thuggish as Mafia mobsters, moved in with the deal: Joe would go or else the 25th Amendment would be invoked, and Joe would go down hard. They must have offered him a deal, one about which we will likely never know the details. A pardon for Hunter? A promise to “take care of” the Biden family? No prosecutions for his many, many crimes committed while in the office of V.P. and then president? They also probably promised money, that which Biden craves more than anything else. It is a safe bet that all of the above is true. That is how politics is done in D.C., the most corrupt city in America. Joe Biden is, and has always been, a loathsome person wholly without character, but he is a victim too, a victim of the system he relished being a part of for fifty years. Some might call it karma.

Biden promised early on to select a black woman to be his V.P. He said that first and then chose Kamala Harris, a half-Indian, half-Jamaican woman of little color and even less black American experience. No matter. The left always assumes that the American people are stupid. They will fall for the black thing. Most did not, but all those mail-in ballots cinched the deal. He did not much like Kamala, and Jill hates her to this day. Any semblance of “friendship” or “partnership” between them is entirely false. It’s all a façade, a charade. It is common knowledge that Kamala climbed her way to the V.P. spot in the oldest, not-necessarily-professional way. In crude terms, she “slept her way to the top.” One of her monikers is still “Heels up Harris.” But the Dems could not care less about their candidates’ character. They never have. They gave us the Kennedys, the Clintons, Obama, and all the toadies that signed on to those campaigns and administrations knowing full well that their headliners were borderline sociopaths. Character is not a leftwing value. That has been proven over and over and over again.

Republicans occasionally choose poorly too. Who knew that John McCain would betray his party or that Mitt Romney became a presidential candidate without any core conservative values? More recently, Kevin McCarthy colluded with Democrats to further spend the U.S. into devastating debt. Mike Johnson and countless other Republicans in Congress are generally pathetic cowards, afraid to act on the promises they made to get elected. They don’t want to rock the lucrative lobbyist gravy train with which they’ve been permanently seduced. So, it is left to the few elected representatives with guts to speak for us: Josh Hawley, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Chip Roy, Ron Johnson, Ted Cruz, and a few others who speak up some of the time, but not all of the time. Our elected officials are largely disappointing. They are dedicated to the power they have and to keeping it, without regard for the people who voted for them. The Founders would be sorely disappointed.

This lack of reverence for good character is evident throughout the swamp, the bulging bureaucracy that governs our lives. Consider the scum that arose to the top of the CIA (Brennan, Clapper, Haspel) , the FBI (Comey, McCabe, Wray), the IRS (remember Lois Lerner?), etc. As it turns out, most of them are crooks! James Comey, Andrew McCabe and their willingly devious underlings like Peter Strzok, AG Merrick Garland and his anti-Trump thugs like Jack Smith, and the entire entourage that invented and perpetrated the Russia hoax to ruin Trump. They followed up with all the ludicrous and fabricated lawfare cases meant to take him off the campaign trail and to bankrupt him. These are well and truly evil people, wholly without character, let alone respect for the Constitution or the rule of law. Hillary Clinton has for decades used her positions in power to enrich herself, as has Nancy Pelosi; she has a net worth of more than $100 million on her House salary of $174k. Insider trading? They are the tip of the iceberg of government cheaters, those who enter politics to get rich quick, learn the system and then game the system. Biden and Hillary are perhaps the worst of the bunch, but are certainly not alone in their quest for power and money at the expense of the American people.

At this moment in time, the U.S. is teetering on the edge of an abyss, a cliché, but nonetheless accurate. For nearly four years, the people who illegitimately installed Biden as president were probably aware of his Parkinson’s cognitive impairment during the 2020 campaign. Surely his family knew but went ahead with the scheme to put him in the Oval Office. The Democrat party and the media have covered up this fact for four years; they’re all guilty of gaslighting the American people with the glee of sociopaths. To what end? To keep Democrats in power. “Democracy” to Democrats means one thing, one thing only — they rule over us all. They hate, loathe, and despise all things conservative, conservative people with conservative values, and any public person, celebrity, activist, or politician who dares to promote Judeo-Christian values. Such people must be destroyed. Because Donald Trump is the best representative of those values to come along since Reagan, he must be destroyed.

Was the assassination attempt shooter a lone wolf or a patsy like many believe Oswald was? No one knows as yet. The massive security lapse sure seems intentional, but then Biden’s and the rest of the left’s Hitlerian rhetoric over the past nine years could surely incite a mentally ill kid. Clearly our Secret Service needs to be radically restructured; so does the FBI, the DOJ, and every other alphabet institution. Equally guilty are our schools that no longer teach traditional values, let alone basic civics! They teach quite the opposite — they revel in the destruction of those traditional values. Believing in God can get one fired. Being a drag queen can get you a job reading to kids in a local library. The Biden administration embraces the genital mutilation of children, abortion up to and just after birth, allowing men to compete against women if they choose to “identify” as women. How’s all that for a wholesale lack of character?

Developing good character in our children used to be the number one, the single, most important job of parents. Now you can be cancelled, even fired for protecting the innocence of children, for not sexualizing them in kindergarten, for not promoting LGBTQ+ “values” in any setting. We are on a wrong path as a nation. It’s time to revisit the reverence for good character, for those Judeo-Christian values that are the still profound basis of our Constitution. It is good character that the Founders knew was an absolute necessity for the republic to prevail. The Democrat party’s dismissal of character as a prerequisite for a civil society has undermined everything America was meant to be. One has only to consider the extended Trump family, as opposed to the thoroughly dysfunctional Biden family, to grasp the truth of the “character counts” adage. The lies the left tells about Trump are just that, guilty lies, jealous lies, resentful lies. Shame on all those who tell them and on those who believe them.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.