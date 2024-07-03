Biden defiantly announces that he’s not going anywhere

Since Joe Biden’s dismal performance at Thursday’s debate, the Democrat party has been in an uproar about whether he’ll stay the course or withdraw from the campaign to allow someone more sentient to step in. As of now, Joe’s allegedly insisting that he’ll stay the course. This makes sense, as it’s the only thing the Democrats can do. There’s no one to replace him.

First, though, Joe’s alleged defiant announcement that he’s in it to win it:

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris called into a campaign staff meeting on Wednesday to give them a pep talk. Biden told them he’s staying in the race and going to win. ‘Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running…no one’s pushing me out. I’m not leaving. I’m in this race to the end and we’re going to win,’ he said, according to reports.

This announcement comes on the heels of another leak (because all of this is leaked) that said Joe seriously contemplated leaving the race. Time will tell which leak is true. As noted above, Dems do best when Joe stays the course.

Image: Joe Biden v. Donald Trump. YouTube screen grab.

The abyss into which the Democrats are peering is Kamala, who is liked even less than Joe. She’s also the only logical person to take his place.

Black women are already lining up behind Kamala, and that is a passionate demographic that the Democrats cannot afford to lose. Democrats can expect a bruising, potentially deadly fight if they try to substitute a white woman (Gov. Gretchen Whitmer or Hillary Clinton) or, God forbid, a white man (Gavin Newsom or Pete Buttigieg) in Kamala’s place.

The only real substitute the Democrats have is Michelle Obama. We’re now hearing about a poll that says she’s the most popular political candidate in America:

Former first lady Michelle Obama is the leading candidate to take on former President Trump in 2024, according to a new poll conducted after last week's presidential debate. A Reuters/Ipsos poll asked respondents who they would like to see take on Trump on the general election ballot amid calls to replace the current nominee, and President Biden was bested by both the former first lady and his own vice president. [snip] In the hypothetical matchup, the former first lady led Trump by 11 percentage points, receiving 50% of the vote over the former president, who was the choice candidate of 39% of respondents.

That support comes from a place of pure emotion. Leftists, especially young women, think that Michelle Obama is just, like, you know, totes awesome. Just look at her strong arms and amazing fashion sense. With style like that, she’s a role model for drag queens everywhere.

The problem is that it’s easy to be an icon when you’re functioning in a role that doesn’t require any actual accomplishments. We know only that she can read well from a TelePrompter, bring tears to her own eyes for kidnapped girls who aren’t Israeli, is intersectional, and is Barack Obama’s wife.

However, if she tops the presidential ticket, people might notice that this feminist icon has a remarkably abbreviated resume. She had a short-lived stint as an attorney, held “make work” jobs in Chicago’s city hall and the University of Chicago that were paired with her husband’s rise on the Democrats’ political radar, and held a couple of corporate board positions that were as real as Hunter’s stint at Burisma.

Aside from these low-level symbolic positions, Michelle has never held a real political office, nor (unlike Trump) has she accomplished anything of note in the non-political world. Michelle Obama is a great big...nothing.

The other things arguing against Michelle stepping into the campaign are that she hated life in the White House, she adores living the luxe life outside of the White House, and she really dislikes people (something I heard from the lips of a long-time political insider and pundit).

So, we’re back at Kamala, who can get easy access to Biden’s war chest. And honestly, no one believes Kamala can win, least of all Kamala herself.

Why do I say that? Because Kamala has been front and center when it comes to lying about Biden’s cognitive abilities. If she really lusted after power, she could have taken him down a long time ago. The fact that she didn’t means she has no power base, and she knows it. Her own staff hates her!

So, Biden’s in it to win it! Yay.