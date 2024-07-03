Mount Rushmore, make room for Trump

President Trump is likely to win the 2024 election, and if he does, man, are we going to pine for Donald Trump afterward.

Come Jan. 20, 2029, he’ll leave the White House and could pull a Nixon:

Imagine this, with Trump saying: As I leave you I want you to know — just think how much you’re going to be missing. You won’t have Trump to kick around anymore, because ladies and gentlemen, this is my last press conference.

What will we be missing? His candor, force, humor and dominance like no other figure in political history.

On just lefty’s side, there goes 90% of what fills the shows at MSDNC, as Mr. Trump rightly calls it. From Joyless Reid to Al Charlatan, the network kicks him around ad nauseam. After he fades into Florida for good, Democrats will be stuck riffing on regular Republicans.

Zzzzzzz.

No more whining about Mr. Trump’s nation-saving wall, drilling for oil dominance, securing elections, settling the Ukraine war, upholding gun rights, restoring free speech, cracking down on NATO’s delinquency, keeping men out of women’s sports, putting the broke back in Iran.

Those are exactly why his MAGA faithful will cry as he leaves stage right after fulfilling his Make America Great Again promises. His fans know they’ll never see his likes again. Because of his showmanship, yes, but mostly after these Five Feats for the ages that I think will happen:

The Trump Wall. Finally it would be finished, along with the flood of illegal aliens threatening to ruin America. Even Ann Coulter would cheer this steel structure that she earlier said the president didn’t have the spine to build.

This was DJT’s signature issue from the day he descended the Trump Tower escalator on June 16, 2015, and said, "When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're not sending you. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems [to] us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

That paragraph galvanized fans who couldn’t believe they had a leader who told it like it was. And it made the left hate Mr. Trump with freakish fervor. How dare he rip the tide of people on the verge of destroying the country?

President Trump simply stood tall at the border and he will in his next term. He will save America.

Peace. Mr. Trump said the Ukraine and Mideast wars never would have ignited if he had won in 2020. (Which he did before the cheating commenced.) Out of office, he could only watch as Russia rolled and Hamas slaughtered.

He could pull a titanic 'art of the deal' upon winning on Nov. 5, 2024. The Putin-Zelensky Pact would end the killing.

And when President Trump plugs Iran’s oil flow, it will be time to turn out the lights, the party’s over for Team Terror. His Abraham Accords would be back in high gear, with good times for Israel.

Nobel Peace Prize, anyone?

Prosperity. Tax cuts galore. The president would make his 2017 chops permanent. He also would come through for waiters, DoorDash deliverers and Uber drivers by ceasing taxes on tips, in a rare bit of respite for them following all the damage of COVID's extended lockdowns to them.

Those tax cuts would partially boost growth. Even deeper would be his Drill, Baby, Drill coming dictums and gutting the Green New Scam.

Thanks to his common sense, Donald Trump wouldn’t turn into Herbert Hoover, he of Depression repute, or FDR, he of the big-government spending programs that actually extended the Depression. DJT will outdo even Ronald Reagan. We would see Americans working in record numbers. They won't be submerged by inflation. Morning in America? More like Bright Noon.

Vote victory. After failing to beat the cheat in 2020, Mr. Trump ripped the rig while pushing for fair elections. He would demand all paper balloting, voter ID, and a stop to endless vote counting, which came from indiscriminate mail-in and stuffed ballot boxes in unattended places.

He will clinch victory in 2024 despite the Democrats’ deceit, then solidify proper voting rules. The Republic will be stronger for it.

Freedom. Mr. Trump said he would free the Jan. 6 hostages, and he did. This righted the outrageous wrong of sending outspoken patriots to the dungeons. What had they done? Protested 2020’s stolen election. What did Democrats produce? Another scam consistent with the impeachment and climate cons. Pretend the Capitol demonstration was a riot, blame the president, murder Ashli Babbitt, and brainwash millions into the fairy tale that five cops were killed.

President Trump said the heck with that noise. He will pardon everyone. Jan. 6 will become a celebration of liberty, not a dirge for fake news.

So it will be in little over four years. Trump Time will suddenly turn to past tense — with grand memories forever. Let’s hope one day his face adorns Mount Rushmore, underscored by his funniest line after blasting an enemy’s blot: “Other than that, he’s wonderful.”

Bucky Fox is an author and editor in Florida.

Image: Executive Office of the President of the United States, via Picryl // public domain