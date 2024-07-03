The never-ending witch hunt against Trump

As the legal saga surrounding former President Donald Trump trudges on, the Supreme Court’s recent decision affirming some level of presidential immunity for official acts is a refreshing moment of sanity in an otherwise farcical series of political attacks. Despite clear efforts by the left to weaponize the legal system, this ruling stands as a potential shield for Trump, highlighting the desperate lengths to which his opponents will go to keep him from the political arena.

In what can only be described as a much-needed dose of reality, the Supreme Court recognized the difference between official acts deserving of some immunity and private conduct, which remains subject to legal scrutiny. This nuanced decision throws a wrench into the plans of those who hoped to see Trump bogged down in endless legal battles, particularly for actions that any reasonable person would consider part of his duties as president.

The investigations into Trump’s role in the January 6th Capitol events and his efforts to challenge the 2020 election results are likely to be most affected. Trump’s team will rightly argue that his actions, including speeches and communications with officials, were within his presidential responsibilities, aiming to uphold election integrity. Any attempts to prosecute these actions now face significant hurdles, as they should. Think about it. Ensuring fair elections and addressing voter concerns are core presidential duties, not crimes!

The Supreme Court's decision offers a brilliant opportunity to introduce necessary procedural delays. By pushing for clarity on what constitutes official conduct, Trump’s legal team can rightfully extend proceedings, potentially beyond the upcoming election. This isn’t just legal maneuvering; it’s a safeguard against a politically motivated rush to judgment. With appeals likely, Trump can focus on his campaign without the immediate distraction of courtroom drama, much to the chagrin of his leftist constitution-usurping detractors.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court’s ruling exposes the hypocrisy of those who have relentlessly pursued Trump. For years, we’ve seen one baseless investigation after another – from the Mueller probe to the Russian collusion hoax. Now, with charges that strain credulity, it’s clear this isn’t about justice; it’s about sidelining a political opponent. This decision underscores the necessity of protecting the presidency from such vindictive legal assaults, ensuring future presidents can perform their duties without fear of perpetual litigation drawing from the well of “limitless” taxpayer dollars.

Jerry McGlothlin is the CEO of Special Guests, a company that specializes in booking expert guests on talk shows.

