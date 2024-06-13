Tyson Foods fires American employees while employing illegal aliens

Tyson Foods is following in the footsteps of leftist companies across the U.S., having recently fired more than 1,000 Americans from a pork plant in Iowa as the company employs illegal aliens for other factory positions.

The food company recently announced that it would fire nearly 1,300 American employees, some of whom are legal immigrants, from its pork plant in Perry, Iowa. BizPacReview pointed out that the town is home to just 8,147 people and has little crime.

As Tyson Foods shuts down its factory in Iowa, the company is expected to open many job positions in New York and is reportedly seeking 52,000 illegal immigrants to be employed.

“The company has allocated $1.5 million a year for legal aid services and will be providing its new employees with temporary housing, on-site child care, transportation, a relocation stipend, and paid time off to attend court hearings.”

While speaking to Fox Business, a spokesperson for Tyson Foods explained the company’s decision to shut down the factory in Iowa.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our Perry, Iowa, pork plant,” the spokesperson told the outlet, adding that closing down the factory “emphasizes our focus to optimize the efficiency of our operations to best serve our customers.”

Fox Business noted that Tyson Foods is struggling as the company begins closing multiple facilities.

“In 2023, Tyson Foods indicated six chicken processing facilities would close permanently, and more recently, the company added a pair of ‘case ready value-added’ beef plants to the list of closures, according to the company’s first-quarter earnings report,” Fox Business wrote.

“The shuttering of those facilities, which are located across six states, is meant to ‘optimize asset utilization.’”

During an interview with Reuters, Perry mayor Dirk Cavanaugh said the pork plant is expected to close on June 28, 2024. He said such a move would devastate the community in Perry.

“It’s a big blow to the community,” Cavanaugh said. “It’s our largest employer in the area. It’s going to be tough to figure out what to do without them.”

The food company has several other factories in Iowa that employ more than 9,000 individuals. In September 2023, Tyson Foods disclosed that it employed 139,000 workers, of which 114,000 worked in “non-corporate sites” across the U.S.

Image: kallerna via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped).