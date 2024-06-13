Reuters: ‘Renewable energy’ sector laments conservative victories in France, worries about future funding

In the wake of the sweeping conservative victories across Europe, Reuters published this article:

French renewable energy sector says far-right victory risks trouble for industry The French renewable energy sector is bracing for a sharp slowdown in wind and solar projects if the far-right wins a majority in upcoming elections, just as new legislation was expected to boost the industry in nuclear-dominant France. President Emmanuel Macron’s shock decision on Sunday to call a snap election could hand political power to Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) party, leaving it in charge of domestic policies including energy. The RN has pledged to end subsidies for renewables and wants to halt expansion of wind power, including pulling down already installed turbines. The party would instead invest in nuclear, hydropower and hydrogen, according to its website. ‘It is clear that an RN-dominant parliament would facilitate the implementation of legislation that would at least slow down the development of renewable energy projects,’ said a spokesperson at Velocita Energies, a unit of China’s Envision Energy, which operates wind farms in France.

So hold up, let’s get a few things straight. It’s not exactly the French “renewable energy sector” but the Chinese “renewable energy sector” about which we’re speaking—so in reality it’s Chinese communists lamenting the electoral results, not true Frenchmen, which just shows how necessary it was for the elections to go the way they did. (Economics 101: If the industry can’t exist without billions in subsidies for years on end, it’s just not a feasible industry, class dismissed.)

Secondly, I reject the use of the term “far-right” unless we’re talking anarchy, because these are conservative limited government ideologies that found support at the ballot box, not lawlessness and zero government.

And thirdly, just to be clear, when I say “renewable” energy sector, I’m only using that term because it’s easily understood as the solar and wind energy industry, but it’s not at all accurate. Wind and solar are obviously renewable energy sources, but the sector is entirely reliant on another truly renewable energy source, and that is crude oil. (Crude oil is continuously made by the earth and even seeps out into the ocean, sustaining a host of marine bacteria that exclusively feed on it.) Unless the world returns to using shovels and manpower to mine critical minerals like cobalt and lithium, or can figure out how to dig out silicate for its silicon without relying on heavy diesel machinery or transportation, or lubricates wind turbines without petroleum-based products, calling wind and solar a renewable energy “sector” is false, and completely misleading.

Now, back to the matter at hand: I’m going to go out on a limb here and suggest that the corporate handouts to foreign communists were one of many reasons that the French voted the way they did.

Or, I suppose it could have been other things too, like…

The human locusts who have turned the nation’s sparkling capital into a filthy and crime-ridden tent city?

The tragic losses of bright and beautiful young French boys stabbed to death by gangs of feral African youth?

Muslim riots in Paris?

Maybe it was all of the above.

What’s next?

Leftist NGOs lamenting the victories because it “risks trouble” for their West-toppling migration schemes?

Socialists lamenting the victories because it “risks trouble” for their welfare benefits?

Third world invaders lamenting the victories because it “risks trouble” for their free ride?

Muslim jihadis lamenting the victories because it “risks trouble” for their bloody plans to Islamize Europe?

All these reasons are exactly why the people voted the way they did, and God bless them for it.

Image generated by AI.