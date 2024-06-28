Post-debate analysis: Biden has more than six handicaps

The Trump-Biden presidential debate went so badly for Joe Biden that the Dems (and contributors) want a rebate. Rather than their usual Machiavellian machinations, they are openly considering ways to dump the reprobate who’s riddled with hate.

Conservatives tend to be magnanimous and compassionate, but our republic is at stake so sorrow for Biden is not forthcoming while he dares to remain in the ring.

Biden’s debate performance was so atrocious that it’s almost tempting to sympathize with his inflictions and infirmities — but not quite. Not quite because he is unrepentant. Not quite because he is so harmful to America, and because he is a threat to democracy and our national security.

He is so loathsome that commiseration for his handicaps is grudging. He’s essentially public enemy number one, who, frankly, doesn’t engender much sympathy, pathetic though he is.

Despite the grave topics discussed during the debate, and Trump’s stark reminders that America, under Biden, is “failing,” there was a humorous moment related to Biden’s age and infirmity.

When asked by the CNN debate moderator about his age, Biden mentioned he has six handicaps. I can think of more, but I wonder if the six include these: learning disabilities, mobility disabilities, medical disabilities, psychiatric disabilities, visual impairments, and hearing impairments?

There are many more handicaps by which Biden is encumbered. And while compassionate conservatives don’t relish schadenfreude, Joe and Jill brought the attention upon themselves. If they weren’t so pigheaded, they’d step aside gracefully, yet grace is not in their constitution.

President Trump skillfully and astutely reminded us that he could be relaxing in the lap of luxury. Instead, he’s running again to essentially protect us from Joe and Jill. He was masterful during the debate. But Joe fell down and broke his crown, now Jill and their leftist comrades will come tumbling after.

It’s now becoming clear why Biden shakes hands with ghosts – he looks like one. A mean one. His blank stares and contorted expressions are maniacal. We know he has called on the dearly departed during press conferences, but during the debate he said he met with dead veterans during D-Day commemorations in Normandy. This after saying he met with dead world leaders.

Maybe it’s finally – finally – Biden’s political career that’s dead. The lights are on – barely – but nobody’s home. Just ghosts.

Trump shined during the debate while Biden whined. His camp is claiming he has a cold that contributed to his off-putting, raspy pitch. That’s the least of his problems – he has more than six handicaps. Now it’s time to lift the handicap off his failing America; now it’s time to MAGA.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.