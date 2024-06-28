The Democrats’ struggle bus

The headline banner on the home pages of both The New York Times and The Washington Post both began “Biden Struggles”:

NYT: Biden Struggles as Trump Blusters in Contentious Debate

WaPo: Biden Struggles, Trump Deflects Questions

There are no coincidences in politics.

None.

Now, keep in mind: we’re not talking about two random newspapers in some podunk corners of America. We’re talking about the “paper of record” and her Acela evil twin here. The biggies. The two biggies. And they used the exact same phrase: Biden struggles.

The Blue Struggle Bus was loaded on television last night as well. Clearly a memo went out. “Biden struggles” was the talk of every panel and it started without delay. It went on all night and, notably, there was no let up, and there were no immediate revisions to the headlines, as has happened in the past when the White House placed a few phone calls. Nope. The headlines stayed up and the struggle was real and kept on a rollin’ into the wee television hours.

NYT and WaPo were hardly alone. There were other headlines with language unhelpful in the extreme to the Biden presidential campaign: Los Angeles Times’s “verbal stumbles”; The Chicago Tribune’s “raspy and sometimes halting”; The Miami Herald, no friend to Trump, had “Biden Blunders in Face-off with Lively Trump”; and The Boston Globe rode along with The New York Times on the struggle bus saying “President Biden Struggles.”

And while Politico isn’t a “legacy” paper like the others, it is read religiously by beltway types and their banner was arguably one of the worst: “Democrats really have no way to spin this” with the sub-headline, “We break down Biden’s disastrous debate.”

Ouch.

Much of the talk was around replacing Joe. Even two of The New York Times’s biggest columnists just flat-out suggested that Joe step aside: Nicolas Kristof and Thomas Friedman. But, look, there’s really no practical way to force Jill, er, Joe, out of power and get her, er, him, to step aside. The only way the delegates pledged to Biden can nominate a replacement is if Jill, er, Joe voluntarily releases them. And let’s not pussyfoot around this: Jill looooooooves power and haaaaaates Kamala so it would take an act of God for her to release them, much less to her. If anything, Jill would do Edith Wilson one better and insist the delegates formally nominate her, Jill, since she’s been propping him up all this time anyway and everyone knows it. Can you imagine that conversation? This is the lift Team Obama-Kamala have if they’re to get Ms. Harris in the Oval, which is undoubtedly where this “struggle” memo came from. It REEKS of an Obama operation, and I’d bet my house he seeded it.

Remember, there are two teams in the White House: Team Jill ‘n Joe and team Obama-Kamala. Team Jill ‘n Joe invited and allowed Obama leftovers into their power structure out of sheer ideological practicality, but they haaaaaaaate each other. There is absolutely no love lost between the old-fashioned corrupt Democrat machine the Bidens represent, and the true believers, the RADICALS, Team Obama-Kamala represent. Their cooperation goes only so far… and we’re running out of pavement.

I wonder where this bus is headed… Buckle up.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.