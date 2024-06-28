Lots of leftist ‘amor’ for Claudia

"Presidenta electa" Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico is getting a lot of "amor" from the Latin American Left. The background music must be one of those romantic "boleros" from what my parents used to call the "golden age" of Spanish songs. I heard those songs on my parents' turntable and indeed romance was in style.

They love her victory and here are some examples:

Latin America’s leftist parties have extended a particularly warm welcome to the new Mexican leader, whose party was created a decade ago by the outgoing president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, celebrated Sheinbaum’s victory in a post on social media: “Mexico elected a progressive to be the first woman president in its history. It is a victory for the Mexican people and their democracy. Congratulations to my friend Claudia Sheinbaum, together we will work to see a Latin America that stands united and progressing together.” A few hours earlier, Colombia’s vice-president, Francia Márquez, had been one of the first politicians to extend a congratulatory message on social media: “It is with great satisfaction that we received the results of presidential elections in Mexico, which represent renewed hope for the region. We congratulate and send hugs to Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s first woman president. The bonds of freedom and justice that tie our people together go back to historic leaders such as General Jorge Orlando Melo and Benito Juárez. We look forward to a very successful six years, working together to cement change towards social justice in Mexico and the entire region,” she posted on X. Argentina’s former president Alberto Fernández also expressed satisfaction at Sheinbaum’s victory. “I have had the privilege of being able to embrace the person who will be the next president of this dear country, our dear Claudia Sheinbaum. A progressive woman will continue the enormous task initiated by my dear López Obrador. Latin American is celebrating,” he posted. A few hours later, another former president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, congratulated Sheinbaum and Morena. The president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, also issued a public congratulation and revealed that she had already been in touch with Sheinbaum by telephone to discuss working in a coordinated manner for the good of Latin America and the Caribbean. “As the first woman president of Honduras, I extend my sincere congratulations to the first woman president-elect of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, for having managed a resounding victory hand in hand with the people of Mexico and our friend López Obrador.” The president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo, posted: “Mexico elected its first woman president. Celebrating with her is a people that is strengthened by democracy and the hope of a better future.” He also said that he had telephoned the winner to discuss collaboration options. “Remember that in Guatemala you have an ally that is ready to work together with you towards solidarity, respect for life and general prosperity for our people.”

So there's "amor" in the air for Claudia among the usual suspects.

My advice to "la Presidenta electa" is to say "gracias," smile, and remember that most of the Left in Latin America is failing and unpopular. In fact, the only leader growing in popularity is President Javier Milei, and that's because he is eliminating government agencies and cutting inflation.

My guess is that much of the Left is envious of the "one-party democracy" that outgoing President Lopez-Obrador wants as his legacy. The Left loves absolute power and AMLO is about to accomplish that in Mexico with all those “reformas.” To be sure, opposition is growing to AMLO and time will tell if Sheinbaum can follow up on it.

In the meantime, it's love for Claudia until she has to deal with the nation's problems as leaders usually do.

Image: Secretaría de Cultura CDMX