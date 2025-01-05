Islamic Terror Is Alive and Well in the USA

The recent terrorist attack (14 dead, 35 injured) in New Orleans by a homegrown former soldier, Shamsud Din Jabbar, who had “become radicalized” by ISIS has called America’s attention to the threat of Islamic extremism in the USA. Has the enemy without become a serious enemy within? And if so, what can be done to protect ourselves from further atrocities?

We previously contended with the murderous events of 9/11 (2001), with downed planes and 3,000 dead; the Washington sniper and his pal (10 killed in 2002), who liked to pick off people at gas stations; the Fort Hood massacre (2009) of our soldiers (13 killed) by a radicalized army psychiatrist; the Tsarnaev brothers setting off explosions at the Boston marathon (3 killed, over 280 injured, and 12 amputations in 2013); the San Bernardino mass slaying (2015, 14 killed and 22 seriously injured) of Christmas partygoers who worked on behalf of the developmentally disabled; and the Chattanooga shooter (2015, 4 dead), who attacked an army recruiting center. In addition, there was the Islamic attempted hit in Texas on Pam Geller (2015), who had the audacity to have an art show with drawings of Mohammed, which for certain Islamics was worse than not being halal. But the murderers who intended to shoot up the entire gathering were themselves finished off by alert locals.

The above events were against the overseas backdrop of Islamic terrorist attacks on Americans at Khobar Towers in Saudi Arabia, killing 19 of our beloved servicemen, in 1996. In 1983, 241 U.S. soldiers were killed in suicide attacks in Beirut, Lebanon. And many other nations throughout the world suffered similarly.

Is there any question that Islamic terrorism is a threat to worldwide security? Is there any question that increasing the number of Islamic immigrants increases the threat of murder and mayhem in our society? Between 1979 and April 2024, 66,872 Islamist attacks were recorded worldwide. These attacks caused the deaths of at least 249,941 people. In the 21-year 1979–2000, there were 2,194 attacks and only 6,817 deaths, but in the less than 11 years from 2013 to April 2024, there were 56,413 attacks and 204,937 deaths.

The above summary of Islamic terror events should alarm any citizen of the USA or of Western civilization, but unfortunately, many would minimize the above glut of examples with the dismissive rubric of “Islamophobia.” They follow the defensive posture of former president George Bush, who referred to Islam as the “religion of peace.” Under that gentle rubric, Saudi Arabia, where the holiest sites of Islam are located, would, presumably, be a center of rational and peaceful discourse between Islam and the formerly Christian West. However, we know that 16 of the 19 terrorists responsible for 9/11 were from Saudi Arabia.

One cannot forget the saying of the prophet Jeremiah, who prophesied of the threat against Jerusalem and Judah and the endless negotiations, with bribes given to Egypt to seek protection from Babylonia. He said, “Peace, peace when there is no peace.” The view that a negotiated peace is possible with the devilish voices of terrorist, aggressive, hostile Islamic groups is a type of delusional thinking.

There is another ominous development worth our attention: the extensive campus protests against Israel and against Jews that we saw after the Israeli response to the barbaric terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas and its Gazan adherents on Oct. 7, 2023. These campus protests, so-called (in reality open outrage that Israel would defend itself against terroristic acts of torture, mutilation, murder, and genocide of the Jewish people), were in defense of the indefensible.

So-called Palestinian flags (there was never a Palestinian Arab country in the history of the world) were flying throughout campus demonstrations from coast to coast. At some of our most prestigious universities, such as Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, and Columbia, outrageous hostility toward Jews in general and Jewish students in particular was expressed. Attempts to prevent Jewish students from going to their classes were commonplace.

Never in this writer’s lifetime have I seen so many mass demonstrations openly antagonistic toward a particular ethno-religious group in the USA. And the horror of this development was that the demonstrators were enrolled at many of the finest higher education institutions in the USA.

The typically high-level qualifications of the student bodies did not serve to justify their claims, but pointed to the moral failure of the institutions where they were demonstrating. Attacks on particular ethnic or religious groups are opposed to all civil rights legislation in place, and the attacks on religious groups are a defiance of the First Amendment of our Constitution. At different points in U.S. history, we have seen demonstrations against African-Americans; against the Irish; and, yes, against Jews. But none of these earlier demonstrations in our history was as extensive or as long-lasting as these demonstrations, and none was embraced by so many of the most highly educated people in our society.

The barbarity of Hamas, the attempted annihilation of Israel by hundreds of Iranian missiles (almost all were shot out of the sky), and the years of stinking threats by Hezb’allah were minimized by many students at our leading institutions of higher education. However, despite these desperate, hateful, and immature responses of the students on our campuses, the rotten terrorist faces of Hezb’allah had their pagers blown up in their hands, their leader of thirty-plus years eliminated, and his replacements eliminated as well.

A distinctive of these large, un-American campus demonstrations was the presence of tents occupied by many students. Tents have not been a mainstay of previous campus demonstrations going back to the civil rights demonstrations (which, by the way, were demonstrating for civil rights and not against white people). This writer believes that the tents were symbolic of identity with Arab people. The attempt to portray the demonstrations in their ethnic/religious dimension is not only averse to the “melting pot” ideal of American life, but an attempt to elevate the desert-life, nomadic existence of many parts of the Arab world into a place of honor it does not hold in Western civilization. Many students were wearing keffiyehs (head scarves common in the Arab world). The tents and the Muslim attire of students demonstrating introduced a wanton hatred of Western mores, religions, and cultural commitments that went far beyond protesting the Middle East conflict between Israel and some of her Arab neighbors.

By including tents, keffiyehs, and female head coverings, demonstrators also revealed themselves to be anti-Western and anti-American. These dimensions of demonstrator hostility are both novel and dreadful.

Image via Pexels.