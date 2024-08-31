Judenhass and Racism at the Democratic National Convention

The Democrat Party has followed Joseph Goebbels’s purported advice to accuse the other side of that which one is guilty, namely, by calling Donald Trump a racist and/or anti-Semite. Let’s turn over the rocks at the recent Democratic National Convention to see instead what is crawling around underneath.

Here is the complete list of speakers, as reported by Axios. The top of the page features “Glorious Leader” posters of Kamala Harris with the caption “Forward” — minus the “Great Leap” portion that was responsible for tens of millions of deaths in mainland China. Harris supports economic quackery such as price controls that, while unlikely to cause actual starvation in a country that currently produces more food than it can eat, could easily lead to empty store shelves and astronomical inflation due to shortages and black markets. Now let’s take a look at the real face of the Democrat party as represented at its 2024 convention.

Minyon Moore, 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee chair. Moore was on the Board of Directors for Black Lives Matter Global Network, a group that denies the right of Israel to exist, which is anti-Semitic by definition. It has officially supported Rasmeah Odeh, a terrorist who was convicted of murdering two Jews with a bomb and setting another bomb to kill first responders, although the Israelis found that one in time to avoid further harm. It venerates convicted cop killer Joanne Chesimard, aka Assata Shalur, as “Mama Assata" and says mass murderer Fidel Castro should “rest in power.” Here, meanwhile, is the closely associated Movement for Black Lives blood libeling Israel with false accusations of genocide: “The US justifies and advances the global war on terror via its alliance with Israel and is complicit in the genocide taking place against the Palestinian people.” Although Moore did not, as far as I know, write or initiate these statements, she was in a position of responsibility in an organization that did.

(Note for reference that I am defining “blood libel” as any false accusation of an atrocity that might be used to incite hatred or violence against its target.)

Becky Pringle, National Education Association president. StandWithUs reports,

National Education Association members will vote on several anti-Israel resolutions at the union’s annual ‘Representative Assembly’ in Philadelphia this week, including the adoption of an official position holding that Israel is conducting a ‘genocide’ in Gaza and that opposing the Jewish state’s existence is not antisemitic….

As Israel is not committing genocide, and is in fact delivering aid to Gazans, this is a blood libel. There is also no difference between teaching children that Israel commits genocide and teaching them that two plus two equal five (leave that to Big Brother in George Orwell’s 1984), or that humans come in more than two sexes. This is not to say that humans do not have different sexual orientations or preferences, or that it is acceptable to discriminate against anybody for having them—it isn’t—but the biological fact is that we are mammals and mammals come only in male or female. The NEA is a poster child for charter schools and home-schooling if ever I saw one.

Rev. Al Sharpton, civil rights leader. “Civil rights leader” is an interesting term for an individual who has played a leading role in no fewer than three racist and/or anti-Semitic controversies, including the Tawana Brawley scandal in which Sharpton and his associates threw around false accusations of rape similar to those once used by white supremacists to incite pogroms against black people. See also the Crown Heights riots in which a Jew, Yankel Rosenbaum, was killed, and the arson of Freddy’s Fashion Mart in which seven store workers were murdered. In both cases, Sharpton and/or his associates directed hate speech against Jews, and at Freddy’s, Caucasians in general.

Ella Emhoff, Harris’s stepdaughter. JNS reports,

Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, has been raising money for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, despite the United States suspending funding to the group over its extensive terror ties.

And yes, it is fair to bring Emhoff into this because the DNC featured her as a speaker. As the U.S. has not yet designated UNRWA a foreign terrorist organization, it is legal for Emhoff to raise money for it, but Israel has a very different opinion.

Although Axios did not list the UAW’s head Shawn Fain as a speaker, he did indeed play a key role at the conference. I reported previously that the UAW also was a party to a blood libel that falsely accuses Israel of genocide. Here’s this, from Jewish Insider:

In December, the UAW — which, of course, includes auto workers and other industrial laborers, but has in recent decades expanded to include more college-educated workers such as graduate students and public defenders — became the first major union to call for a cease-fire in Gaza. … UAW president Shawn Fain has emerged as one of the most outspoken critics of Israel on the left since Oct. 7.

Let’s also not forget vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, who depicted the Muslim American Society’s Asad Zaman as a “master teacher” saying this:

I would like to first of all say thank you to imam. I am a teacher, so when I see a master teacher, I know it. And over the time we’ve spent together, one of the things I’ve had the privilege of is seeing the things in life through the eye of a master teacher, to try and get the understanding….

Zaman expressed solidarity with “Palestine” on October 7, 2023. His most recent post says,

Unfortunately, the right wing blog swamp is trying to smear Governor Tim Walz by using me. My ‘crime’ is that I am Muslim and I publicly express my solidarity with the Palestinian people. Let’s get one thing straight: this has nothing do with Governor Walz.

It looks however like he might have removed his other posts and, depending on the browser one uses, his page displays the message, “This content isn’t available right now.” This likely means he’s limited who can view it, or he’s erased it entirely. I fortunately made a screenshot of his Oct. 7 2023 post, “MAS [Muslim American Society] Stands in Solidarity with Palestine Against Israeli Attacks,” and I hope others did as well.

If the Democrat party thinks the “Palestinians” have any justification, or side of the story, for what they did on Oct. 7, then we need to express our revulsion at the polls this November.

