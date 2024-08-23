Senator Schumer Accuses Trump of Anti-Semitic Tropes While Promoting Al Sharpton

Some of the most convincing arguments to vote Republican for president, and most House and Senate seats, are coming straight from the Democratic National Convention. Here is Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) following some infamous advice to accuse the other side of that which you are guilty:

As the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in American history, I want my grandkids and all grandkids to never, never face discrimination because of who they are. But Donald Trump— this is a guy who peddled antisemitic stereotypes. He even invited a white supremacist to Mar-a-Lago.

It is true that Trump met with Nick Fuentes, but Trump distanced himself from Fuentes when he learned of the young man’s background: “Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about.”

Now let’s take a look at the company Schumer keeps himself. Here, from the prominent race hustler Al Sharpton’s own Facebook page, is a picture of him with Senator Schumer. And Schumer isn’t just shaking hands with him to be polite. Here is what Schumer says on his own Facebook page. “Fellow Brooklynite Rev. Al Sharpton is a civil rights leader, minister, activist, and radio talk show host. Rev. Sharpton is the founder of the National Action Network, which fights for one standard of justice, decency, and equal opportunities for all people.”

Sharpton the “Civil Rights Leader”

Many people, and especially those who lived in Wappingers Falls, New York in 1988, have very different recollections of Sharpton. Sharpton played a central role in the Tawana Brawley hoax, and he was found guilty of defaming an attorney with a false accusation of rape—much like the Ku Klux Klan once accused black men of raping white women, and often lynched them on that basis. Sharpton's associate Alton Maddox was suspended from the practice of law for his role in the hoax.

Next came the Crown Heights riots in 1991, in which a Jew named Yankel Rosenbaum was murdered:

A rumor began to spread that the Hasidic ambulance crew had ignored the dying black child in favor of treating the Jewish men. This falsehood was later used by Al Sharpton to incite the crowd.

Sharpton then gave an anti-Semitic eulogy for the young black man whose death in an auto accident precipitated the riots:

The world will tell us he was killed by accident. Yes, it was a social accident. ... It’s an accident to allow an apartheid ambulance service in the middle of Crown Heights. ... Talk about how Oppenheimer in South Africa sends diamonds straight to Tel Aviv and deals with the diamond merchants right here in Crown Heights. The issue is not anti-Semitism; the issue is apartheid.

The Happy Merchant, a caricature of a Jew with an exaggerated nose and an appetite for money, is popular among white supremacists, but Sharpton’s remark about Oppenheimer sending diamonds to Tel Aviv, and “diamond merchants” in Crown Heights, is simply a written version of the same stereotype. Sharpton later equated Israel to Hell.

Freddy’s Fashion Mart

Next we come to Sharpton’s National Action Network, which Schumer says “…fights for one standard of justice, decency, and equal opportunities for all people.” That's an interesting description of an organization that marched around Freddy’s Fashion Mart in 1995 while yelling racist and anti-Semitic epithets, much as the Ku Klux Klan once marched around black homes and businesses. A deranged individual later acted on threats to set the store on fire by doing exactly that and killing seven employees, including a black security guard whom Sharpton’s people had called a “cracker lover.” It’s to be remembered that the KKK once called Caucasians who associated with black people “negro lovers” and “negro” wasn’t exactly the word they used.

While Sharpton and the NAN did not set the fire themselves, they spewed plenty of hate speech that might well have encouraged the perpetrator. “Fred Harari is called a ‘cracker’ by Mr. Powell and a ‘white interloper’ by Rev. Sharpton.” It's to be remembered that the Ku Klux Klan once referred to black people in white neighborhoods as interlopers as well. “It contains threats: Mr. Powell says of Fred Harari, ‘We gonna see that this cracker suffer.’” Harari had previously complained, “Recently, the protesters have made motions of striking a match and throwing it on outside clothing displays or in the doorway of the store.”

In addition, “An affidavit by Kareem Brunner, a black security guard killed in the blaze, said that he had been called a ‘cracker lover’ and ‘would get mine as a traitor [to the black race].’” The epithet “race traitor” is used by white supremacists all the time, and it is no better when it comes from black racists.

Freddy’s was burned to the ground the same way black-owned businesses were once torched by white supremacists. “Black success was punished by violence from whites in the form of murder, arson, and other destructive acts targeting African Americans. Also typical of this period of racial violence was that a false allegation of a Black man sexually assaulting a white woman was used as a pretext for white-on-black racial terrorism,” with that last part relating back to the false rape accusations in the Tawana Brawley scandal.

Jeff Dunetz meanwhile characterized what happened to Freddy’s as a “pogrom,” and not the first in which Sharpton was involved:

It was his second anti-Semitic pogrom in four years. …Sharpton didn’t toss the firebomb, but the blood was on his hands. The anti-Semitic and racial bias spewed from his mouth and out of the mouths of others while in his presence produced the massacre as assuredly as if the fire was set with his hands.

Sharpton associate Morris Powell added,

We are not gonna stand idly by and let a Jewish person come in Black Harlem and methodically drive black people out of business up and down 125th Street. If we stand for that, we’ll stand for anything.

This, American voters, is what Senator Charles Schumer calls an organization “which fights for one standard of justice, decency, and equal opportunities for all people.”

Sharpton also has some interesting words for Asians (“Chinamen”), gay people (“Greek homos” and “punk faggots”), and even black people he dislikes (the n-word). To this he added,

White folks was in the cave when we were building empires. We learned to admire them, but they knew to admire us. We built pyramids before Donald Trump ever knew what architecture was. We taught philosophy and astrology and mathematics before Socrates and them Greek homos ever got around to it.

Tell you what, Senator Schumer. When I hear Donald Trump call David Duke a civil rights leader, and depict the Ku Klux Klan as an organization “which fights for one standard of justice, decency, and equal opportunities for all people,” I may take you seriously. Until then, you, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and many other prominent Democrats are the ones who posed with a race hustler and/or appeared at the National Action Network.