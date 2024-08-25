A blood libel from the unions against Israel?

The Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports, “Major labor unions call on Biden to halt military aid to Israel.” “Signatories include the Service Employees International Union, National Education Association, United Auto Workers, Association of Flight Attendants, the American Postal Workers Union, the International Union of Painters and the United Electrical Workers.” All of these are major players in the Democrat party, which looks to them to deliver the union vote. Note the presence of the NEA, a poster child for homeschooling and charter schools if ever I saw one.

The article includes a link to confirm that the unions in question did in fact put their support behind the agenda of Hamas, which is to cripple Israel’s ability to remove the terrorist group permanently and recover all surviving hostages.

The strict definition of a blood libel is specifically that Jews murder non-Jewish children to use their blood to make matzos. I think, however, it is fair to extend the definition to include any false accusation of an atrocity to incite hatred of any racial, religious, or ethnic group, as the United Auto Workers did this July with its false accusation that Israel commits genocide. Remember that more likely than not, false accusations that Spain blew up the USS Maine in Havana in 1898 helped start a war in which tens of thousands of people died, mostly from disease, as was standard in that era. The Triple Entente depicted German soldiers murdering women, children, and prisoners of war and German sailors murdering the passengers of the Lusitania, which was, however, carrying munitions and thus a legitimate target. This helped draw the United States into the war. Adolf Hitler was unfortunately the German who learned the most from Germany’s failure to counteract this propaganda, and he used similar techniques to take over Germany.

The takeaway is that blood libels kill, and not only Jews.

The United Auto Workers just falsely accused Israel of genocide, which is a blood libel under the wider definition — the one that does not require use of human blood to make matzos. “Major labor unions call on Biden to halt military aid to Israel” adds, “A sign-up sheet for the protest that the UAW shared on social media called Netanyahu a ‘wanted war criminal’ who will ask Congress for ‘more U.S. aid for his ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people.’ The protest, which seeks the arrest of Netanyahu, will ‘express our solidarity with the people of Palestine.’”

I double-checked the UAW’s official Facebook page to ensure that this was in fact posted by the union, rather than by loose cannons, who, while members, do not speak for the entire union. “On Wednesday, July 24th, the UAW, along with the National Labor Network for Ceasefire, is joining a mass mobilization in Washington, DC to oppose Netanyahu’s visit, and to call for an end to all US military aid to this war. Join us: bit.ly/july24labor.” The latter URL goes to the same document cited by The Jewish Insider.

Israel has in fact bent over backward, to the extent of putting its own service personnel at increased risk, to avoid collateral damage to civilians. Had Gaza magically switched places with Long Island and raped, murdered, and burned alive 30,000 American civilians (I say 30,000 based on the ratio of our population to Israel’s) while firing hundreds of rockets into downtown New York City, Gaza would have probably been radioactive slag within the hour — not because everybody under the mushroom cloud deserved it, but instead to stop the rockets, noting that Israel’s conventional weapons failed to do so even after weeks of war. It’s to be remembered that American fighter pilots were directed to kill themselves along with our own civilians on 9/11 to prevent al-Qaeda from using the airplanes they were on as weapons, so I am not very receptive to bleats about unintentional collateral damage to Gaza. Israel, in contrast, orders its people into bomb shelters, often with as little as 30 seconds’ warning, and tries to intercept as many incoming rockets as it can.

The UAW is accordingly lying about Israel committing genocide, which, under the broad definition I have provided, is a blood libel. The UAW’s dues-paying members are therefore well within their rights to question what else their leaders are lying to them about.

The bottom line is that if the Democrat party needs the kind of votes these unions can deliver, then it does not need your vote or mine, and its own members need to question whether this is the kind of representation they want.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of an American Thinker contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way.

