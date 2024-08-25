The death of truth is killing America

Lies abound: Men can be women, men can menstruate and nurse babies, America is racist, the incompetent should be elevated while the competent get shoved off a cliff.

Universities are educating, Trump threatens democracy, Democrats can fix what’s wrong. Kamala is fit to be POTUS, Tim Walz is normal, and DEI isn’t reparations and the theft of merit.



A civilization cannot survive without truth. You cannot pay mediocre and incompetent citizens more than they are worth and still preside over a healthy economy and culture. You cannot cut off our oil supply, buy it from an enemy who has sworn to wipe us off the globe, and still expect not to be attacked and starved out of existence.



You cannot tell men they really are women, put tampons in men’s bathrooms, and allow men into women’s sports and expect no backlash from normal people who get their intelligence insulted and their sports careers ruined.

You cannot reward the stupid and entitled, then expect rational thought from “influencers” whose lives mean nothing more to them than how many followers they have.

You cannot fling open our borders for four years while claiming that the border is closed. You cannot ignore the drugs, criminals, mentally unstable, and violent people coming across the border, then use OUR money to house, feed, and treat them to health care and to luxury hotels and not expect crime to soar where they live.



You cannot spend money on free stuff to buy votes from the indolent, then tell us that inflation is low and grocery prices are not sky-high.



You cannot forgive billions of dollars in student loans for deadbeats while hiring thousands more IRS agents to intrude into the lives of decent, hardworking Americans who pay off their loans and pay their taxes on time.

You cannot promote abortions, retail theft, free lodging and medical care for illegals while you lament the January 6th prisoners’ non-existent dangerousness with obvious crocodile tears. Those people are not dangerous. They just hate lies like we do.

You cannot lie about America being systemically racist while promoting racism and prejudice against whites, Jews, Asians, and Christians.



Democrats have lied incessantly about their goals and their methodology. They cannot tell us the truth of their motivation: They want a dictatorship with a communist in the White House in perpetuity as they scream about how Trump, who truly loves America and wants freedom for all Americans, is destroying American freedom. That is a huge lie.

They lie. It’s what they do because it’s all they’ve got. They have no truth in them. They do not know the truth and because of that can never make anything healthy and decent come to pass. Lies breed more lies and lies kill civilizations. America cannot afford Democrats and we certainly cannot afford a vapid, cackling harridan behind the Resolute Desk who cannot think rationally - as though she would actually work a day in her life behind it.

Lies kill. Truth lives only in those for whom truth is life. Lives flourish only when truth infuses them. Countries die without truth. There is no way under the sun to survive and grow other than with a desperate, firm grasp of the truth.



Civilizations die when people lie as often and as deeply as Democrats do. This is existential. Drag the truth back into the American bloodstream or open our veins, one or the other.



Life or death.



