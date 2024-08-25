God works all to good, even in politics

Many of our founders believed that providence played a role in America coming to fruition.

George Washington: “The hand of Providence has been so conspicuous in all of this (Revolutionary war), that he must be worse than an infidel that lacks faith, and more than wicked, that has not gratitude enough to acknowledge his obligations.”

John Adams: “I always consider the settlement of America with reverence and wonder, as the opening of a grand scene and design in providence.”

I believe that God saw a “good”’ in America, and the idea of America, and that our founding represented as close to Heaven on Earth as man could conceive: a nation conceived in liberty, with the underlying premise that “all men” are created equal.

Not perfect, certainly, but not evil, as our leftist brethren like to rail on about.

I believe that recent events have made the case that God still is on the throne and that He rules over the affairs of men.

Romans 8:28: “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.”

Leftist Lawfare

Almost two years ago (Aug. 8, 2022), while Donald Trump was cooperating with the FBI and the National Archives, U.S. attorney general Merrick Garland signed off on, and the FBI executed, a raid on Donald Trump’s residence, Mar-a-Lago. At the time, Donald Trump had yet to announce his campaign for presidency, which he would do in November 2022. The Mar-a-Lago raid, and every subsequent legal action taken against Donald Trump, has seen him rise in the polls.

Attempted Assassination

It has not (yet) been proven that Democrats or those aligned with the Democrat party had an active hand in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, but to a person, few if any Democrats would have shed a tear if the assassin had hit his target.

By the grace of God, and a PowerPoint slide on illegal immigration, Trump turned his head, at the very moment that a bullet was spiraling toward its target. One moment sooner, and Trump would be dead.

RFK Jr. Leaving the Democrat Party

It’s providence not so much that RFK Jr. dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump, but rather that circumstances resulted in a venerable Democrat feeling as though he had no other recourse. According to RFK Jr. and his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, they were kneecapped by the Democrat party cabal. “They concealed the cognitive decline of the sitting president.” “The Democrat party, in the name of saving democracy, set itself to dismantling itself, lacking confidence in its candidate that its candidate could win in a fair election at the voting booth.” “The Democrat party continual legal warfare against both President Trump and myself.” It was the Democrat party’s actions toward and against RFK Jr. that forced him to leave the race and endorse Donald Trump.

Where would we be if Democrats had left Trump alone and not “poked the bear”?

Where would we be if God had not intervened in Butler, Pennsylvania?

Where would we be if the Democrat party had a fair and honest primary to select their presidential candidate, and not actively worked to thwart RFK Jr. from running for president?

I believe that God still has work for America. As Abraham Lincoln put it, “Sir, my concern is not whether God is on our side; my concern is to be on God’s side, for God is always right.”

We should thank God for the blessings that He has bestowed on our great nation and pray for His continued intervention in the affairs of our great nation.

Make America Godly Again.

