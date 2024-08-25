Dem-dominated professions are untrustworthy

Kamala referred to Trump sixteen times in her DNC acceptance speech. She didn’t reveal her own policies, but she constantly lied about his. It takes a lot to bring politicians into further disrepute, given their already low approval by the public, but Harris managed it. Here are some of her whoppers:

Trump wants to disrupt Social Security.

Trump wants to ravage Medicare.

Trumps wants a national ban on abortion.

Trump encouraged Putin to invade Ukraine (it was Biden who invited a “minor incursion”).

Politics certainly seems to attract the unscrupulous as they scramble for votes. One wonders if their purpose is self-serving when they have no particular policy agenda to proudly proclaim. What’s the ultimate point, other than to be coddled with the perks of power? Politics can be sordid, but at least Trump is being forthright about his MAGA platform.

Clearly, Harris has learned from her bilious boss — Biden infamously stated his preference for “truth” over facts. Indeed, while lurking in the MSM darkness — where democracy goes to die — liberals cling to weird notions of “truthiness” out of a desire for it to be true.

But it’s not just Dem politicians who succumb to mendacity. A worthy consideration is the potential correlation between reputedly dishonest professions and one’s political party affiliation. What follows is a list of the top five occupations dominated by Dems and the top five dominated by Republicans.

Professions with the most Republican representation are largely respected and trusted:

Missionary – divinely inspired enthusiasm, but not much blatant dishonest for purely nefarious purposes. (Some in the clergy who brought disrepute were not missionaries, per se).

Logger – not even on any list of dishonest professions.

Trucker – not even on the list of dishonest professions — no inherent need to lie. Truckers, while on the job, at least, just go about their honest business as crucial cogs in our supply chain.

Roofer – once the work has been contracted, the roofers themselves have little motivation to “lie” as they risk their health and safety to reinforce our shelters.

Mason – no need to lie about building things with bricks, blocks, and stone. Just good-for-the soul hard work fostering a labor of love.

Professions with the most Democrat representation are viewed more warily.

The above lists provide stark distinctions between the practical and reputable occupations that draw Republicans and those that entice Democrats. It’s noteworthy that journalism, another Dem-dominated profession, is viewed with suspicion by the public. Clearly, it’s a profession where misrepresentation, embellishment, lying by omission, and just blatant falsehoods permeate the town square.

Professions dominated by people affiliated with the Republican party are actually more useful in making America work. By contrast, the professions dominated by Dems are, generally, brimming with busybodies who depend on member dues or government largesse — areas susceptible to dishonest pandering.

To summarize: Dems tend to be dirty, no-good, lying scoundrels attracted to professions that don’t generate much wealth or improve our lot. Rather, they spread Dem disinformation, Dem disunity, and Dem discord. As indicated, in part, by their preferred occupations, them deceiving Dems occupy a delusional dimension, where truth approaches Richard Rorty’s definition: it’s “what your contemporaries let you get away with saying.”

Actually, nowadays, “truth” is what the MSM let the Dems get away with saying, which is why Kamala can lie blatantly but still receive glorifying reviews.

Image via Raw Pixel.