When US media carry water for Mexican drug cartels

Mexican cartels are making billions trafficking illegals and drugs across our border. They are allowing dangerous gangs and terrorists to invade the U.S and destroy our country.

They are raping and killing women and children.

Mexico essentially does nothing to control the cartels. The cartels control the politicians.

But somehow, going to where the cartels are with special forces will make things worse. They say it will destabilize things. Cartels making billions each year committing crimes is destabilizing. Why would we want to keep things stable?

Trump says he could send US special operators after Mexican drug cartels. It could make things a lot worse. Trump and others have floated sending US special operations forces to Mexico to combat cartels.

Experts told Business Insider that intervention in Mexico could create instability.

SOF missions like foreign internal defense could be prudent, but only to augment nonmilitary approaches. Trump world is kicking around the idea of sending special operations forces into Mexico to combat drug cartels. There's a risk these operations could make things worse, experts said. While designating Mexican cartels as "foreign terrorist organizations" on Monday, President Donald Trump was asked by reporters whether he would consider sending US special operations personnel to Mexico.

This reminds me of all the experts in the Obama and Biden administration who continually thought that the way to make the world safer was to appease Iran and Russia.

We were constantly told that the unsophisticated Trump and his people would make the world more dangerous.

Those predictions were 100% wrong. Trump made the world a lot safer before Biden again screwed it up.

It is like pretending that no bail laws and letting career criminals out with soft-on-crime D.A.s will make the streets safer or pretending that illegals commit fewer crimes than citizens. Illegals all willingly break our laws when they pay cartels to get in.

Image: woodleywonderworks via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.