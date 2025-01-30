When ‘economists’ complain about Trump’s policies

CNBC had Jared Bernstein on Wednesday morning to warn about the dangers of Trump’s policies effects on inflation.

Bernstein, who was a top economic spokespuppet (adviser) under Biden, is warning that Trump’s policies could reignite inflation. Why would anyone take advice or listen to anything he says on inflation after the disastrous four-year inflation under Biden while he supported all the policies?

Here is a refresher for Bernstein about Trump’s economic policies during his first term.

Inflation stayed below 2% throughout Trump’s term. Trump handed off a rapidly growing economy to Biden and an inflation rate of 1.4% despite COVID.

Trump kept inflation low with lower taxes, fewer regulations, and especially with an aggressive energy policy.

Inflation stayed low despite tariffs, which so-called experts said would cause big price problems.

Bernstein either was involved in designing the following policies that Biden imposed on the American people or just actively supported them as they caused so much destruction to the purchasing power of all Americans, especially the poor and middle class.

- Opening the border, which flooded America with millions of illegals each year. That put tremendous inflationary pressure on products and services throughout America.

- Seeking to destroy industries that produced reasonably priced energy to pretend the government can control the climate. This caused crude oil prices to skyrocket and harmed everyone. It also financed Iran and Russia as they caused war and terrorism. Crude oil, when Biden left office, was still around $80 per barrel, which is double the $40 price was when he was elected.

- Biden issued regulations as fast as he could. That was absolutely inflationary and harms small and medium-sized businesses much more than big ones, who can afford them.

- Massive spending. Biden inherited a fast growing economy and spent money as fast as he could. At the end of his term, the deficit was around $2 trillion, which is around 7% of the U.S. GDP. Printing that amount of money obviously is inflationary. Why would they need to spend that much if the private economy was good? Everything Biden and Bernstein pushed was big government.

Biden even illegally and unconstitutionally spent hundreds of billions bailing out college graduates. That also caused inflation.

Bernstein and Biden left inflation of over 3% to Trump, which was more than double what it was when they took office.

Why would anyone listen to Bernstein on inflation when his record is so bad? It is like listening to Paul Krugman or Mark Zandi of Moody’s. Bernstein didn't even have a degree in economics. He was a musician who had decrees in social work and social welfare.

No wonder Biden's policies were so screwed up...and the media and other Democrats are saying Trump's people are unqualified. They are just Democrat shills.

Image: Tom Hilton via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.