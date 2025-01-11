Trans college volleyball: the season ends, the lawsuits begin

The college women’s/trans volleyball season has ended, but the trans wars continue. San Jose State University’s (SJSU) trans player, Blaire Fleming played his last game as a senior at the NCAA tournament. SJSU quickly lost to Colorado and was eliminated. Thus ends a season where a SJSU assistant volleyball coach, ironically female, was fired for supporting her players who opposed their trans teammate. A broadly supported lawsuit was filed, alleging among other things that Fleming conspired with other players to try to injury the most vocal player in opposition, Brooke Slusser. Remaining head coach Todd Kress remains defensive and woke:

Graphic: L to R--Laura Ingraham, Brooke Slusser, Blaire Fleming. Fox Screenshot

In his message, Kress claimed that he and the women of the SJSU volleyball team were prepared to play every game in spite of five rival colleges’ repeated moves to boycott his team. He insisted, ‘We did not take away anyone’s participation opportunities.’ [skip] ‘This has been one of the most difficult seasons I’ve ever experienced, and I know this is true as well for many of our players and the staff who have been supporting us all along. Maintaining our focus on the court and ensuring the overall safety and well-being of my players amid the external noise have been my priorities,’ Kress told Fox News.

Standing up for trans principles has been costly for SJSU, something school officials were unwilling to admit until the season ended. Seven players transferred to other colleges and SJSU issued a reliably woke statement:

The university provided a statement to Fox News Digital in which it expressed ‘respect’ for the recent wave of players who have opted to transfer. ‘Student athletes have the ability to make decisions about their college athletic careers, and we have the utmost respect for that,’ the statement read.

Just not enough respect to defend biologically female student athletes. The volleyball season and Fleming’s participation are over, but the issue isn’t going away. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, in cooperation with multiple other states, is suing the NCAA.

Graphic: X Screenshot

‘The NCAA is intentionally and knowingly jeopardizing the safety and well-being of women by deceptively changing women’s competitions into co-ed competitions,’ Paxton said in a statement. ‘When people watch a women’s volleyball game, for example, they expect to see women playing against other women – not biological males pretending to be something they are not. Radical ‘gender theory’ has no place in college sports.’

The deception is obvious: the NCAA is marketing women’s sports when they’re actually mixed. Accurately advertising them would admit trans ideology and the NCAA’s insistence on boosting it are frauds. NCAA President Charlie Baker is a hard-core trans booster:

‘College sports are the premier stage for women’s sports in America, and while the NCAA does not comment on pending litigation, the Association and its members will continue to promote Title IX, make unprecedented investments in women’s sports and ensure fair competition in all NCAA championships,’ the organization said.

But there’s good news. In the face of Donald Trump’s imminent inauguration, the Federal Department of Education has abandoned its attempt to warp Title IX. Apparently at least some DOE employees want to keep their jobs. And a federal Judge in Kentucky wisely ruled that Title IX’s definition of “sex” isn’t the same thing as “gender identity.” In a ruling that applies to the nation, trans participation in women’s sports has essentially been struck down.

In the meantime, Donald Trump has made clear his intention to definitively end trans participation in women’s sports. It won’t be possible to do this by executive order, which means Republicans will have to step up with bulletproof legislation. Whether they have the testicular and ovarian fortitude for that remains unknown.

Paxton’s lawsuit proceeds, and if successful, would be another substantial step in restoring sanity to women’s sports. The NCAA and other sanctioning bodies could resolve the matter by establishing trans sports leagues, but that’s never going to happen. That would tacitly admit trans aren’t what they claim to be and support for them has been insincere political posturing.

The issue is focused virtually exclusively on men pretending to be women, because there is no advantage in sports for women pretending to be men. Mediocre female athletes identifying as men find themselves placing far, far lower as pretend men.

Even worse for colleges, Title IX rationally does not mandate equal opportunities and support for trans. Practically and economically, establishing trans leagues is a non-starter. There will never be enough of them to constitute sufficient teams to compete, and public interest in such contests, after perhaps a game or two out of morbid curiosity, would vanish, if there was any curiosity in the first place. Worse, men pretending to be women would crush women pretending to be men, further exposing the nonsense argument there are no physical differences between men and women.

The battle continues, but trans are losing and the outcome seems obvious.

