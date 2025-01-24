Teachers threaten violence against ICE officials who enter schools

We already knew that the public education system was saturated with dysfunctional, unhinged, and frankly, stupid women, but that reality was showcased this week after President Trump authorized immigration enforcement officials to root out illegally present foreigners at previously off-limits locations.

In light of the news that law enforcement officers would now be permitted to take illegals into custody in and on school campuses, a number of women employed by public school districts took to social media to announce that they would obstruct the law enforcement operations, even resorting to violence to shield illegal aliens from accountability.

Exhibit A:

This man is warning ICE if you come into his classroom, you’re going to get hurt! 😂🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/SMRxfq0OOn — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) January 23, 2025

(Another violence-prone “trans” freak—how original.)

Exhibit B:

Unhinged Chicago teacher threatens ICE agents, says she has a plan and escape routes for if ICE shows up to her schoolpic.twitter.com/OpEH0Jg6wH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 24, 2025

Exhibit C:

Teacher threatens ICE agents. The DOJ announced this week that officials who impede immigration initiatives will face legal action. Cc @TheJusticeDept pic.twitter.com/2BJiiN26B0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 23, 2025

Exhibit D:

This teacher says it'll be a "frozen day in hell" before she lets ICE officers come into her classroom.



Trump authorized ICE to operate in schools. Obstructing law enforcement is a crime.pic.twitter.com/0q32HkqS8E — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 23, 2025

Of course, there are plenty more where that came from—but using violence to subvert the government from enforcing law and order? Some might call this an insurrection.

As AT contributor Bill Ponton noted recently, the progressive left is all about performance art, not results or practical solutions, so while these teachers/aides are signaling some Alamo-like last stand with their fiery rhetoric, will they still feel the same when they’re arrested too? What about when federal funds are withheld until schools cooperate with law enforcement? They do know they’re funded with federal dollars… right? On second thought, they probably don’t.

Anyway, I’m hoping that we can get something like this on-air, because I would pay some serious money to watch it:

Ok, hear me out.



The show Cops, but it’s ICE officers deporting illegals https://t.co/MVr9sX8OtH — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) January 24, 2025

