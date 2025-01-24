« The new letter to add to Diversity, Inclusion, Equity
January 24, 2025

Teachers threaten violence against ICE officials who enter schools

By Olivia Murray

We already knew that the public education system was saturated with dysfunctional, unhinged, and frankly, stupid women, but that reality was showcased this week after President Trump authorized immigration enforcement officials to root out illegally present foreigners at previously off-limits locations.

In light of the news that law enforcement officers would now be permitted to take illegals into custody in and on school campuses, a number of women employed by public school districts took to social media to announce that they would obstruct the law enforcement operations, even resorting to violence to shield illegal aliens from accountability.

Exhibit A:

(Another violence-prone “trans” freak—how original.)

Exhibit B:

Exhibit C:

Exhibit D:

Of course, there are plenty more where that came from—but using violence to subvert the government from enforcing law and order? Some might call this an insurrection.

As AT contributor Bill Ponton noted recently, the progressive left is all about performance art, not results or practical solutions, so while these teachers/aides are signaling some Alamo-like last stand with their fiery rhetoric, will they still feel the same when they’re arrested too? What about when federal funds are withheld until schools cooperate with law enforcement? They do know they’re funded with federal dollars… right?  On second thought, they probably don’t.

Anyway, I’m hoping that we can get something like this on-air, because I would pay some serious money to watch it:

Image from X.

Image from X.

