Socialism update: No lights in Cuba, no water in L.A.

At some point, socialism collapses. It does not have to be overthrown, it simply collapses on its own.

Down in Cuba, mismanagement did not update the power plants.

Over in Los Angeles, environmental fanaticism means that the fire hydrants can't pump water.

Incredibly, no one in LA has the courage to explain why the hydrants can't pump water.

"This is another example of complete failure of Democrat governance across the board," Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said on the Just the News, No Noise TV show. "I mean, you have to maintain your forests. You have to clean them up.....you have to actually save water." Regarding water management, Johnson said that there is abundant water coming out of the mountains with the snow packs. "They don't save it because they got to save the snail darter," he added. "And they're not keeping their electrical grid up to snuff. That's a big problem across the board." Other people have complained that California's policies on clearing brush haven't helped the wildfire situation.

It's a mess and maybe the wrong time to politicize things.

On the other hand, when are we going to start talking about the politicians (i.e., lousy policies and administrators) who keep blaming everything on everything rather than accept responsibility for governing?

They blame climate change, but that has nothing to do with bad forest management or sending all of the water to the ocean. The Pacific has enough water. It's L.A. that needs more water. The L.A. mayor is in Ghana attending a presidential inauguration and then can't explain anything when she is back in town.

Down in communist Cuba, it's the embargo. In L.A., it's climate change, lack of diversity in the fire department ranks, money spent on DEI and voters who apparently don't care enough to throw these bums out.

In the meantime, no lights in Cuba and homes are gone in L.A.

