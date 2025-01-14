Misfire in South Carolina college: A lesson in overreach

It all started with a Snapchat post: “get blasted.” In this context, the phrase referred to being criticized or held accountable on social media. There was no mention of violence, no reference to firearms, and absolutely no threat of harm. Yet somehow, this innocuous post triggered a classmate at Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) in South Carolina to report it as a potential threat. What followed was a stunning display of administrative overreach and a glaring ignorance of the Bill of Rights — one that a federal judge has since stepped in to address.

The College’s Overreaction

Initially, administrators at HGTC — located in the heart of South Carolina’s Grand Strand — investigated the Snapchat post and judged it non-threatening after Leigha Lemoine, the student at the center of the controversy, explained its meaning. That should have been the end of it. But instead of moving on, HGTC decided to dig deep into Lemoine’s social media history. They unearthed an Instagram video showing her firing a handgun in a private, legal setting. The kicker? The video was over a year old and predated her enrollment at the college.

With no direct connection between the video and her role as a student, HGTC still cited it — along with the Snapchat post — as evidence of a safety concern. The college suspended Lemoine until summer 2025, banned her from campus, and claimed that her actions disrupted the educational environment.

A Court Steps In

Thankfully, reason — and the Constitution — prevailed. A federal judge recently issued a preliminary injunction in Lemoine’s favor, ordering HGTC to reinstate her in the cosmetology program and lift the no-trespass order against her. In doing so, the court delivered a decisive blow to HGTC’s overreach. Or, to borrow the phrase at the heart of this case, HGTC got blasted.

The judge’s decision was clear: Lemoine’s speech is likely protected under the First Amendment, and her actions, including her lawful enjoyment of her Second Amendment rights, did not constitute a “true threat.” The college’s actions, in contrast, appeared to lack any constitutional justification, making their overreach not just misguided, but unlawful.

A Culture of Fear and Overreach

HGTC’s conduct reflects a troubling trend in higher education: a culture of fear and overreach, where administrators prioritize appearances over principles.

Instead of treating the first report with the skepticism it deserved, the college administrators embarked on a fishing expedition, scouring Lemoine’s social media for anything they could use against her. What did they find? A lawful, constitutionally protected activity — firing a gun in a private setting. There were no threats, no ominous captions, and no connection to her college activities.

Yet HGTC pressed forward, using unrelated and innocuous incidents to justify an egregious punishment. Their argument for suspension was as flimsy as a wilted dandelion in a Category 5 storm.

The Court Got It Right

The federal court’s intervention should serve as a wake-up call to HGTC and other institutions that engage in similar overreach. The First Amendment protects free speech — even speech that others might find uncomfortable or inconvenient. Lemoine’s Snapchat post and Instagram video may have sparked discomfort among some, but discomfort is not a constitutional justification for punishing lawful behavior.

Judge Dawson’s ruling is not just a win for Lemoine; it’s a victory for every student who values his constitutional rights. It’s a reminder to colleges across the nation that their role is to educate, not to police lawful expression or impose arbitrary punishments under the guise of safety.

Moving Forward

HGTC’s actions weren’t just unconstitutional — they were an affront to common sense. By conflating lawful behavior with safety risks, the college undermined its credibility and inflicted unnecessary distress on a student who did nothing wrong.

The court was right to step in and restore Lemoine’s rights. But this case shouldn’t have needed a lawsuit to reach a just conclusion. Institutions like HGTC must do better. Perhaps a crash course in America’s constitutionally protected liberties would serve its administrators well — before they, along with the good taxpayers of the Palmetto State, find themselves blasted once again.

Clearly, it isn’t the students who need a lesson in responsibility. It’s the administrators.

Charlton Allen is an attorney and former chief executive officer and chief judicial officer of the North Carolina Industrial Commission. He is the founder and editor of The American Salient and the host of the Modern Federalist podcast.

Image via Pxhere.