Let's update world maps to reflect American greatness

World political maps sometimes change as borders between sovereign states are rejiggered and their names updated.

As America becomes great again, a bevy of changes are pending.

So here are some tongue-in-cheek ideas for such changes.



One change long overdue is to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, something that President Trump has stated he'd like to do.



After all, how dare Mexico, a country with minimal significance compared to America, give its name to this semi-enclosed, oceanic basin that is nearly 900 nautical miles wide?

Mexico didn’t even become a proper country until 1821, and one could argue it was so corrupt and inefficient that it wasn’t a vibrant country even then.



Florida was a United States territory from 1822 until it became a state in 1845. Alabama, which also borders the gulf, became a state in 1819. Mississippi, which borders the gulf for about 44 miles, was admitted to the Union in 1817 – four years before Mexico achieved independence from Spain. Louisiana, sporting a coastline of 397 miles with about thirty ports, became a state in 1812.



Texas, as usual, is a different story. But even there, Mexican rule (if one can call it that), lasted only from 1821 to 1836.



By far, the United States has more vital ports than Mexico along the Gulf.



Once again, Trump’s common sense rules the day – so go ahead and rename it the Gulf of America.

Documents and texts with the original name will need updating, but that won’t be daunting for today’s AI agents, bots and whatnot. It will be more streamlined than when the leftists misappropriated resources to update documents with gender-neutral verbiage.



As for Canada, I don’t think we want all of that forsaken tundra that keeps sending its Polar Vortexes down here in winter, and smoke from forest fires in the summer.



Maybe the western provinces such as British Columbia and Alberta could be worthy of us. They tend to support good, wholesome, commonsense conservative values. Of course we’d have to rename it to American Columbia; then we can show them how to do proper forest management.



As for Quebec – stick it. Who wants a bunch of people with French sympathies and hubris joining us, anyway? Besides, they are disgustingly liberal and even advance a separatist movement, such is their cheek. Let them separate. If they don’t trade fairly, they can flounder alone, for all we care – they are not welcome in the great-again United States of America.



Then there’s Greenland, which Trump has his eye on. Even if it’s not to become a fully-fledged state, perhaps it deserves to be under U.S. control. Once we take it from the Danes, should it be renamed Trumpland? Apparently, they’re quite fond of him. Some of our states are named after historical personages, after all.

The sea between “Trumpland” and Newfoundland is currently called the Labrador Sea. It has nothing to do with the popular dog breed, but a Portuguese explorer. The name simply has to go. Any ideas? China has the South China Sea, so how about the North American Sea? Sea of Liberty?



Ultimately, Trump may be trolling, driving the left to distraction as he and his team push the MAGA agenda. But sometimes changes to world political maps need to germinate a while. The seeds have been planted.



As America (being the last great hope of Earth) reasserts its international exceptionalism (even taming uppity China), the world’s political maps may eventually comport with Pax Americana.



