Leftists scatter: How to frame the incoming Trump admin?

If you’re like anyone else on the pro-freedom side, you’re counting down the days until January 20. Not so for the folks on the other side of the aisle, who never seemed to be concerned with who was running the country for the last four years. They seem to be playing an oddly contradictory game of pretending President Trump has been already in power for the past few weeks in connection with any bad news while invoking Sleepy Joe for anything positive.

Leftists certainly have a unique talent for gaslighting the public, but like every liar, eventually, they forget what they’ve said or start contradicting themselves. That’s when you grab the popcorn and watch them destroy what’s left of their tattered credibility.

We’ll start with what Harry Sisson would probably like to forget:

Things have gotten WAY WORSE since Trump got elected!!! pic.twitter.com/IJd7onkeos — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 5, 2025

Someone needs to send him the meme “That’s not how this works,” but Politico wasn’t far off the mark: “Trump keeps blaming the left for America’s crises. But soon ‘he’ll have to deliver solutions.’”

The president-elect is confronting a new year with a raft of challenges, from the attack in New Orleans to ongoing massive Chinese-linked hacks of critical systems. ... If the first days of 2025 are any indication, it will be a difficult opening to his presidency. A driver plowed a truck into a crowd of revelers in New Orleans, killing more than a dozen people in what federal authorities are describing as a “premeditated” act of terrorism.

Biden and the left have been trashing the country for the last four years, and naturally, at the flip of a switch, it’s suddenly going to be the fault of President Trump. You can always tell when the nation’s socialist media suddenly realized they made a mistake in phrasing a headline a certain way when they suddenly change it, as in this case: “Trump is days away from having to confront the kinds of crises he’s long been railing against.”

Other actors in the media sphere had the same assessment. From the Washington Post: “A different and more dangerous world awaits President-elect Trump.”

The world that awaits him, however, is far different — and more threatening — than when he left the presidency four years ago. Trump’s “America First” second-term focus purports to be principally on the home front. The deportation of millions of undocumented immigrants was one of his leading campaign pledges, and his initial appointments suggest he is serious about this priority. The proposal is fraught with practical and political questions.

Who made it a “more dangerous world”? No answers are forthcoming, but when these are dumped in the president’s lap, results instead of causes will be the focus.

Meanwhile:

Polls suggest the economy — mostly inflation — counted more than other issues did in Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. But many economists have said that Trump’s economic agenda — tariffs and an extension of tax cuts — could lead to a new round of inflation and more debt. Deportations, too, would disrupt the economy.

What’s this “new round of inflation and more debt”? It certainly sounds dire, like everything else — except that the former “newspaper of record” failed to get the “sky is falling” memo — for them, “President Trump is inheriting an economy that is about as good as it ever gets.” From the New York Times: “Trump Sees the U.S. as a ‘Disaster.’ The Numbers Tell a Different Story.”

President Biden is bequeathing his successor a nation that by many measures is in good shape, even if voters remain unconvinced. For the first time since that transition 24 years ago, there will be no American troops at war overseas on Inauguration Day. New data reported in the past few days indicate that murders are way down, illegal immigration at the southern border has fallen even below where it was when Mr. Trump left office and roaring stock markets finished their best two years in a quarter-century. ... The manufacturing sector has more jobs than under any president since Mr. Bush. Drug overdose deaths have fallen for the first time in years. Even inflation, the scourge of the Biden presidency, has returned closer to normal, although prices remain higher than they were four years ago.

That’s strange. This piece is downplaying the threat of inflation, whereas the previous story tangentially referenced a “new round of inflation and more debt.” How could that be in an economy that is about as good as it ever gets?

It’s pretty amusing to see the nation’s socialist media in such disarray, they usually fly in formation with the exact same message, down to the exact same words. But now they’re all over the place, with pieces that convey completely different messages, in the span of only a few days.

They’re champing at the bit, trying to simultaneously make the case for President Trump inheriting a great economy while also setting up the scam that things haven’t improved before he’s even in office, so it’s somehow his fault. Liars have to lie, or else they don’t know what else to do. But now they’re all over the map, with a different story from every source.

Let’s hope they keep up the good work.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Pixnio.