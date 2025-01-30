Larry Krasner: the lawfare is strong in this one

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is a debilitating disease. Among its most pathetic sufferers is DC Judge Tanya Chutkan who presided over Donald Trump’s election interference trial. Her anti-Trump bias was no less fiery than that of prosecutor Jack Smith. Both were broken by the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity decision and the DOJ’s withdrawing of Smith’s prosecutions. Sadly, for Chutkan, Trump’s J6 pardons caused a terrible relapse:

In the latest hearing, Chutkan again decided to use the bench to amplify her own views of the pardons and Jan. 6. She proclaimed that the pardons could not change the “tragic truth” and “cannot whitewash the blood, feces and terror that the mob left in its wake. And it cannot repair the jagged breach in America’s sacred tradition of peacefully transitioning power.”

“Blood, feces(?!) and terror?” There was no breach in the transfer of power. Congress was only delayed a few hours in its paperwork. Another tragic TDS sufferer is Philadelphia’s District Attorney, Larry Krasner. The invaluable Discover the Networks, has Krasner’s number:

*Krasner is a Soros non-prosecutor.

*He has long associated himself with socialist/communist people and causes.

*He is against cash bail, and prosecuting and jailing criminals.

*He’s not fond of probation either.

*His policies prevent the prosecution of dangerous criminals.

*Shortly after taking office, in an office of about 340 prosecutors, 261 were gone. He fired 31 because they weren’t Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) true believers and thought prosecutors ought to prosecute criminals. The rest left because they weren’t D/s/c true believers and thought prosecutors ought to prosecute criminals.

*Unsurprisingly, under Krasner, Philadelphia’s crime rates have skyrocketed.

*Krasner loudly opposes President Trump and immigration enforcement.

And now, Krasner has gone full TDS (never go full TDS):

District Attorney Larry Krasner is looking into bringing state charges against the Pennsylvania January 6 defendants who were pardoned by President Donald Trump this week, CNN first reported. Krasner is looking at the records of defendants who were charged with assaulting police during the riot at the U.S. Capitol, or conspired with groups like the Oath Keepers or the Proud Boys. He said there might be charges that were left out of the federal indictment that the state could bring. “You can have a state prosecution for conduct that was not fully encompassed in the federal prosecution,” Krasner told CNN. “Those who actually believe in the rule of law and actually believe in the law and actually believe in order, in other words, those of us who are not MAGA, intend to preserve the values, traditions, laws and Constitution of the United States,” Krasner said. “And that means accountability for the co-conspirators of the 24-time felon president.”

Actual prosecutors are not impressed:

“I’d be stunned if he actually tried,” said [former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce] Castor. He told DVJournal that Krasner’s foray into the incident is “outrageous.” “He’s probably seeking publicity for just thinking about it. Krasner is not just bad at his job, in my view. He’s dangerous to the public.” Former U.S. Attorney William McSwain called it “just another example of Krasner’s specialty of politicizing law enforcement at the expense of public safety in our city. The citizens of Philadelphia are tired of this act and deserve better.”

While double jeopardy probably wouldn’t apply, where’s Krasner’s jurisdiction for offenses occurring in DC? Most J6 crimes were misdemeanors, and the statute of limitations would surely have run. The only way Krasner could bring charges is on some sort of conspiracy charge alleging the conspiracy began in Philadelphia. That’s a huge stretch, but like the DOJ persecutors, people like Kasner aren't hampered by trifles like the texts of laws. Krasner could simply make things up as was done in the various lawfare cases against Trump and the J6 defendants. But there are additional potential problems for Krasner:

Castor said that if Krasner were to pursue that approach with the January 6 convicts, he could face legal jeopardy himself. “The bigger problem for Krasner, however, is that his immunity from civil suit is qualified immunity, unless he is acting in court as district attorney,” said Castor. “What he does outside of court must be not only in the course of doing his job but further done in good faith. “I do not think playing to the hometown voters, knowing that the appellate courts will reverse his decision, is acting in good faith. That would expose him to civil liability and a civil suit.”

How could any attempt by Krasner to prosecute J6 defendants be anything other than blatantly political, hence illegitimate, prosecutions? That might even be a bridge too far for Philadelphia’s corrupt justice system, which doesn’t mean Krasner won’t try it. However, Merrick Garland is no longer Attorney General. The political climate has changed, and a legitimate DOJ just might not be lawfare inclined.

