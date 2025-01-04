"Go to him now, he calls you, you can't refuse

Like Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone," the self-destruction of Liz Cheney is now complete. She used to dress so fine and hang around with all the right people, as the song goes. Now she is hanging around with the people who called her father a war criminal, wanted to impeach him, throw away the key, and let him die in jail. What a shame and tragedy of self-destruction, all in the name of destroying Trump.

We learned that former Rep. Cheney got a medal:

US President Joe Biden on Thursday awarded Liz Cheney, a former Republican congresswoman and fierce critic of Donald Trump, with a citizens service medal, after the incoming president warned she "could be in a lot of trouble" once he takes office. The ex-lawmaker from Wyoming, along with 19 other prominent figures, was awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal "for putting the American people over party," an announcer said during a White House ceremony before Biden handed her the award. Other recipients of the medal -- the second-highest civilian award granted by the US government -- included former US senator Chris Dodd, ex-congresswoman Carolyn McCarthy and current lawmaker Bennie Thompson, who chaired the House committee that investigated Trump's role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Even the very polite and professional Brit Hume couldn't take it anymore:

This is repulsive. That investigation was done by a committee all of whose members were chosen by Nancy Pelosi, and was produced like a TV show. There was no cross examination of witnesses. The media fell for it, but it was utterly one-sided. A show trial.

A show trial indeed, and further evidence that Biden doesn't care and that Cheney is lost.

Some of us defended her father when Cheney Derangement Syndrome was alive and well. So it's sad to watch as Trump Derangement Syndrome brings down someone else.

So enjoy your medal, Miss Cheney. I don't think that this is the last that you will hear about that corrupt committee that you were a part of.

In the meantime, to quote Dylan:

"Go to him now, he calls you, you can't refuse When you ain't got nothing, you got nothing to lose"

Yes, go to Biden now, accept his medal, you can’t refuse, you got nothing to lose and have to hang around with those who hated your family. How sad is that.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: AT via Magic Studio