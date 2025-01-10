Four years of Biden proves too close a shave

In my coin collection, I own a copper piece that I find impossible to look at and not think about the last four years of the Biden administration. The piece (an early 18th century replica of an original that would have cost me thousands of dollars to obtain) is called a “Russian beard token.” The obverse side displays: nose, mustache, lips, and beard, and a caption that translates “money taken.” The brainchild behind the beard token was Czar Peter I of Russia.

Peter I of Russia had big plans for his country and, since he was the Czar, he could do as he pleased. So, in the name of progress, reform, and modernization, he decided his citizens could use a fashion makeover. Peter believed that Western Europeans were the cat’s pajamas and that if he could get Russian men to remove their much-loved traditional beards they would look like (and therefore think like) the close-shaved superior men of Western Europe. Despite the religious connection that Russian men (and the Russian Orthodox Church) held for beards, the Czar banned them anyway. Russian men did have an alternative, of course. If one wanted to show off his hairy face he would have to pay a yearly beard tax.

Starting around 1700, a Russian beard token was issued to every man who paid his beard tax so that he could prove he was in obedience to the law. So to be easily spotted by the authorities the token was usually worn around the neck. To not have it on your person, or to not be in lockstep with the Peter I edict, would result in the humiliation of a public shaving by the police.

The token, to me, represents government overreach at its worst: anti-individualism and a push to conformity, antireligion, antifreedom of choice, antifreedom of expression, and overtaxation. You could see why it reminds me of four years of President Joe Biden.

Interestingly, despite his many austere measures, Czar Peter I is often referred to as Peter the Great. This is mainly because he managed to make Russia a formidable nation on the world scene, which was certainly his intention. This, in contrast, to President Joe the Pathetic, who has always seemed intent on weakening his own nation -- even as he exits the world scene.

So glad to see you go Joe. Don’t let the White House door hit you hit you on the way out.

Image: Harold Witkov