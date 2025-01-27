Easy solutions for birthright citizenship

The easiest solution would be for the Supreme Court to reverse the ridiculous decision from the 1800s that gave newborn children of illegal parents this privilege.

The second solution would be to just immediately deport illegally-present parents of those given birthright citizenship back to the country they came from, because they don’t have a right to become a citizen, and they’ll probably more often than not take their child too. (You might recall this as Tom Homan’s way of making sure families weren’t separated.)

But, illegals have decided they would like to cut the line and exploit a supposed loophole in the Constitution.

If they are about to have a baby, they just hop on a plane and come into the U.S. to give birth here. Our generous health care system will let them have the baby for free if they don’t have health insurance, which I assume is nearly always the case. Or, they break into our country, and intentionally get pregnant—this is the “anchor baby” scheme.

These parents assume that if their baby is a citizen, in our generosity, we will let them stay here also—so now we get at least two new illegals to subsidize and finance.

So the solution is to send the illegals back to where they came from, since they have no right to be here. Hopefully, they will choose to take the baby home with them—or they can put them up for adoption. It is their choice whether the family is broken up, not ours. They broke our laws.

Then, after they go home, they can get in the line to apply for citizenship if they want.

Birthright citizenship is an appallingly stupid decision. The 14th Amendment was meant to protect emancipated slaves, not people exploiting our laws and abusing the system.

In 2023, 250,000 parents cut the line to have the child. That meant there were up to 500,000 illegal adults that came in. We can’t afford this illegal usurpation, so the parents need to go home.

There is no other country in the world stupid enough to allow this to happen. Sadly, most Democrats are clearly stupid. They certainly don’t understand the short and long term decimation that birthright citizenship causes, or they don’t care. Here is the correct argument against birthright citizenship, which is Trump’s position:

The legal case against anchor-baby citizenship revisited The 14th Amendment’s intent is clear: Citizenship belongs to those under full US jurisdiction — not to children of illegal immigrants violating national consent. [snip] Asserting that those who willfully violate immigration laws and enter the country without permission can establish jurisdiction for their children defies all logic.

Image generated by AI.